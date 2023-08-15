I Low-Key Agree With This List Of 39 Things People Think Others Are Pretending To Like To Be Cool
There are some things on this planet that I just can't imagine anyone doing, eating, or liking voluntarily — even if they claim to love it. And this is why I was relieved to see others express the same when Twitter user Jake Okechukwu Effoduh asked: "What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?"
What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?
— Jake Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) August 3, 2023
Whether you agree or not, here are 39 of the most-liked replies:
1.
Girls trips to Miami https://t.co/rM5q6htVPr
— Gabby Beckford ⚡️Twitta Travel Girl (@packslight) August 8, 2023
2.
La Croix. please be fucking fr https://t.co/b0bux1kMzs
— Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) August 8, 2023
3.
Going into the office https://t.co/pEXQstO0kS
— Your Favorite Insufferable Leo🇧🇿📸 (@aspencphoto) August 8, 2023
4.
If you chew into a mushroom and think yummy pls seek help https://t.co/L8yZxjOmOL
— Katieé (@katieemegsx) August 8, 2023
5.
Instagram. It’s unusable trash. So is this website but sometimes there are jokes here
— Joey Smith (@thesoyjim) August 6, 2023
6.
Reading all these ‘life-changing’ books that are supposed to make you wealthier, wiser and better at life. I think most of them just want to seem smarter and more mature. https://t.co/kFvhNirq9S
— still a tief (@alexanderswrld) August 9, 2023
7.
Matcha. Like u can’t convince me those grass drinks are good https://t.co/MDSUV0p488
— 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 ♥︎ (@phaithmontoya) August 9, 2023
8.
their relationships https://t.co/oj9qPVTqt6
— Johanna 🎀 (@johannabeloso) August 8, 2023
9.
Manual driving https://t.co/4Tf7vFaHYT
— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) August 6, 2023
10.
going on solo dates https://t.co/nqTnLwH5rO
— 𝐛𝐨𝐛.𝐱𝐱 (@lonzobob) August 5, 2023
11.
One piece https://t.co/36NSkYhfPB
— Aisha ☆ (@princessaiomii) August 8, 2023
12.
licorice. if you like licorice i genuinely do not trust you as a human being. https://t.co/M5swCBS1aH
— ✧ via ✧ (@atrophicbtrfly) August 8, 2023
13.
(Parenthood) https://t.co/B750JACIn5 pic.twitter.com/T9ahHMcPwE
— Majin Big Buuty (@MishhTheMenace) August 8, 2023
Pilot Boy Productions / Via Twitter: @MishhTheMenace
14.
Getting up at 6am https://t.co/GzPHeZDms0
— cali 🍒 (@hashtagcali_) August 5, 2023
15.
Cheesecakes. There’s just no way all these people are pretending it’s Gods greatest gift to mankind. https://t.co/dTJ3kYTDGE
— T𑀣ᑏI 🇦🇱🇺🇸 (@RexKwonDo92) August 9, 2023
16.
Heterosexuality. https://t.co/pCMdwc6JK7
— Lenée, multi-hyphenate hoochie (she/ her) (@dopegirlfresh) August 8, 2023
17.
_ androids. https://t.co/lFwlZkTadE
— 🧠Pistol P (@thegoldLabel) August 8, 2023
18.
White claws….please cut it out https://t.co/zQuzFnt9zO
— Kat (@poshspc) August 9, 2023
19.
Going to the club every Friday. You want me to believe you have the energy to dance amapiano in a crowded room every week? Are you not tired? https://t.co/AEEO9Gm9r8
— Stereotypical Ken (@TheConradJay) August 5, 2023
20.
Pineapple on pizza & Oatmeal Raisin Cookies https://t.co/FxPdHTZlCA
— Silent Speaker (@driftandlift) August 8, 2023
21.
Bubble baths. You can't be serious. https://t.co/NEIvOx89a4
— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) August 8, 2023
22.
‘being the bigger person’ https://t.co/EZDMl12AZV
— BRK. the architect. (@brk_bybrk) August 8, 2023
23.
beer. i'm so sorry but y'all can't be fr https://t.co/6LDdKdj35R
— ivy 🏹🪩 (henry fox kinnie) (@flowersfromivy) August 8, 2023
24.
jumping from relationship to relationship https://t.co/exZt6TgeBb
— Lex.✨💎 (@ayeeitsLEXXY) August 8, 2023
25.
casamigos. there are so many better tequila options. https://t.co/HArf3LeLyt
— gabb 💕 (@gabbgoudy) August 8, 2023
26.
Hookah https://t.co/KFq7TlFEOF
— AziaJJ (@goaziago) August 8, 2023
27.
Cigarettes https://t.co/iKP5DQssOm
— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) August 6, 2023
28.
Harry Potter movies https://t.co/YfEFxQluQa
— Sam (@Moorelife1) August 8, 2023
29.
Aperol Spritz https://t.co/6buZxXF3TQ
— THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) August 8, 2023
30.
Taylor swift https://t.co/f91iZZHMLb
— mars. (@MarsBars02) August 8, 2023
31.
the taste of hard liquor https://t.co/NERgfD3vu7
— joobs (@sinamonies) August 8, 2023
32.
coconut water. https://t.co/S26RI1TiLW
— 𝟔’𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 (@siaxcvii) August 8, 2023
33.
solo trips to first world country destinations https://t.co/hEmee8HrL4
— 🫀///// (@viajetjaguar) August 9, 2023
34.
No way y’all genuinely enjoy eating hot dogs…. a HOT DOG? Be fr https://t.co/HRSlfSpW3S
— Kiyanna Ware (@kiyannaware) August 9, 2023
35.
Cold potato salad. It should be HOT https://t.co/cfZVIY4PK2
— Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) August 9, 2023
36.
ALMOND MILK https://t.co/Usk6XQ4a1X
— the biggest jue (@claaarisaaa_) August 9, 2023
37.
Having a boyfriend https://t.co/K71eX9J4wF
— torte (@torte_999) August 8, 2023
38.
Getting married in their 20s https://t.co/2f0gSuLT9Y
— Aint Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@zoraslovechild) August 8, 2023
39.
Definitely blue cheese. Yuck https://t.co/JQYL263n6t
— Lo (@ISirLo) August 8, 2023