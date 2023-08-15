I Low-Key Agree With This List Of 39 Things People Think Others Are Pretending To Like To Be Cool

There are some things on this planet that I just can't imagine anyone doing, eating, or liking voluntarily — even if they claim to love it. And this is why I was relieved to see others express the same when Twitter user Jake Okechukwu Effoduh asked: "What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?"

What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?

— Jake Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) August 3, 2023

Twitter: @effodu

Whether you agree or not, here are 39 of the most-liked replies:

1.

Girls trips to Miami https://t.co/rM5q6htVPr

— Gabby Beckford ⚡️Twitta Travel Girl (@packslight) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @packslight

2.

La Croix. please be fucking fr https://t.co/b0bux1kMzs

— Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @kemimarie

3.

Going into the office https://t.co/pEXQstO0kS

— Your Favorite Insufferable Leo🇧🇿📸 (@aspencphoto) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @aspencphoto

4.

If you chew into a mushroom and think yummy pls seek help https://t.co/L8yZxjOmOL

— Katieé (@katieemegsx) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @katieemegsx

5.

Instagram. It’s unusable trash. So is this website but sometimes there are jokes here

— Joey Smith (@thesoyjim) August 6, 2023

Twitter: @thesoyjim

6.

Reading all these ‘life-changing’ books that are supposed to make you wealthier, wiser and better at life. I think most of them just want to seem smarter and more mature. https://t.co/kFvhNirq9S

— still a tief (@alexanderswrld) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @alexanderswrld

7.

Matcha. Like u can’t convince me those grass drinks are good https://t.co/MDSUV0p488

— 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 ♥︎ (@phaithmontoya) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @phaithmontoya

8.

their relationships https://t.co/oj9qPVTqt6

— Johanna 🎀 (@johannabeloso) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @johannabeloso

9.

Manual driving https://t.co/4Tf7vFaHYT

— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) August 6, 2023

Twitter: @jeffwellz

10.

going on solo dates https://t.co/nqTnLwH5rO

— 𝐛𝐨𝐛.𝐱𝐱 (@lonzobob) August 5, 2023

Twitter: @lonzobob

11.

One piece https://t.co/36NSkYhfPB

— Aisha ☆ (@princessaiomii) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @princessaiomii

12.

licorice. if you like licorice i genuinely do not trust you as a human being. https://t.co/M5swCBS1aH

— ✧ via ✧ (@atrophicbtrfly) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @atrophicbtrfly

13.

(Parenthood) https://t.co/B750JACIn5 pic.twitter.com/T9ahHMcPwE

— Majin Big Buuty (@MishhTheMenace) August 8, 2023

Pilot Boy Productions / Via Twitter: @MishhTheMenace

14.

Getting up at 6am https://t.co/GzPHeZDms0

— cali 🍒 (@hashtagcali_) August 5, 2023

Twitter: @hashtagcali_

15.

Cheesecakes. There’s just no way all these people are pretending it’s Gods greatest gift to mankind. https://t.co/dTJ3kYTDGE

— T𑀣ᑏI 🇦🇱🇺🇸 (@RexKwonDo92) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @RexKwonDo92

16.

Heterosexuality. https://t.co/pCMdwc6JK7

— Lenée, multi-hyphenate hoochie (she/ her) (@dopegirlfresh) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @dopegirlfresh

17.

_ androids. https://t.co/lFwlZkTadE

— 🧠Pistol P (@thegoldLabel) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @thegoldLabel

18.

White claws….please cut it out https://t.co/zQuzFnt9zO

— Kat (@poshspc) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @poshspc

19.

Going to the club every Friday. You want me to believe you have the energy to dance amapiano in a crowded room every week? Are you not tired? https://t.co/AEEO9Gm9r8

— Stereotypical Ken (@TheConradJay) August 5, 2023

Twitter: @TheConradJay

20.

Pineapple on pizza & Oatmeal Raisin Cookies https://t.co/FxPdHTZlCA

— Silent Speaker (@driftandlift) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @driftandlift

21.

Bubble baths. You can't be serious. https://t.co/NEIvOx89a4

— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @BeeBabs

22.

‘being the bigger person’ https://t.co/EZDMl12AZV

— BRK. the architect. (@brk_bybrk) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @brk_bybrk

23.

beer. i'm so sorry but y'all can't be fr https://t.co/6LDdKdj35R

— ivy 🏹🪩 (henry fox kinnie) (@flowersfromivy) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @flowersfromivy

24.

jumping from relationship to relationship https://t.co/exZt6TgeBb

— Lex.✨💎 (@ayeeitsLEXXY) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @ayeeitsLEXXY

25.

casamigos. there are so many better tequila options. https://t.co/HArf3LeLyt

— gabb 💕 (@gabbgoudy) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @gabbgoudy

26.

Hookah https://t.co/KFq7TlFEOF

— AziaJJ (@goaziago) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @goaziago

27.

Cigarettes https://t.co/iKP5DQssOm

— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) August 6, 2023

Twitter: @ozzyetomi

28.

Harry Potter movies https://t.co/YfEFxQluQa

— Sam (@Moorelife1) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @Moorelife1

29.

Aperol Spritz https://t.co/6buZxXF3TQ

— THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @ScottieBeam

30.

Taylor swift https://t.co/f91iZZHMLb

— mars. (@MarsBars02) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @MarsBars02

31.

the taste of hard liquor https://t.co/NERgfD3vu7

— joobs (@sinamonies) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @sinamonies

32.

coconut water. https://t.co/S26RI1TiLW

— 𝟔’𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 (@siaxcvii) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @siaxcvii

33.

solo trips to first world country destinations https://t.co/hEmee8HrL4

— 🫀///// (@viajetjaguar) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @viajetjaguar

34.

No way y’all genuinely enjoy eating hot dogs…. a HOT DOG? Be fr https://t.co/HRSlfSpW3S

— Kiyanna Ware (@kiyannaware) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @kiyannaware

35.

Cold potato salad. It should be HOT https://t.co/cfZVIY4PK2

— Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @simsimmaaz

36.

ALMOND MILK https://t.co/Usk6XQ4a1X

— the biggest jue (@claaarisaaa_) August 9, 2023

Twitter: @claaarisaaa_

37.

Having a boyfriend https://t.co/K71eX9J4wF

— torte (@torte_999) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @torte_999

38.

Getting married in their 20s https://t.co/2f0gSuLT9Y

— Aint Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@zoraslovechild) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @zoraslovechild

39.

Definitely blue cheese. Yuck https://t.co/JQYL263n6t

— Lo (@ISirLo) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @ISirLo

What would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments.

