Low on fuel? Starbucks releases energy handcrafted drinks

Just in time for summer, Starbucks released new summer drinks and food on Tuesday.

Starbucks announced a handcrafted ice energy drink that will be available at stores year-round.

The Melon Burst Iced Energy, which features melon and cucumber flavors with Passion Tango tea, will be available in stores.

The Tropical Citrus Iced Energy combines the flavors of passionfruit, citrus, and green tea and will be available in stores.

The Frozen Tropical Citrus Iced Energy with Strawberry Puree - available in the Starbucks app for a limited time – is a passionfruit and citrus drink with swirls of strawberry puree.

The coffee house also released more new drinks and food; see the list below.

Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream & Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam: The drinks will be made with oat milk and soymilk and will be available year-round.

Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee: featuring a swirl of caramel and a cascade of Vanilla Sweet Cream.

Egg, Pesto & Mozzarella Sandwich: An egg frittata with kale, basil pesto, and mozzarella on a toasted cheddar and onion bun.

Blueberry Streusel Muffin: Made with blueberries and cinnamon streusel topping.

Starbucks said it would also be releasing the Starbucks Tripleshot Energy drink and Doubleshot Energy drinks in grocery stores.

