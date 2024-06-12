Low-cost spay/neuter clinic could open within two weeks

Jun. 12—princeton — If everything falls into place, a low-cost spay/neuter clinic could start helping to control Mercer County's overabundance of homeless dogs and cats within the next two weeks.

A committee with representatives of the Mercer County Commission, city of Princeton, city of Bluefield and the local Humane Society have been working to create a low-cost animal clinic where pet owners can get their dogs and cats spayed or neutered. The future facility will be located off Shelter Road near the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Commissioner Gene Buckner, who is the county commission's representative on the clinic committee, updated his fellow commissioners Tuesday about the facility's progress.

"We had a brief meeting last week and the building seems to be coming into fruition and I think there was a little bit of paint work that needed to be done, one light to be hung in the surgery room," Buckner said. "Now we're down to hiring employees. We've sent some feelers out for people to send resumes for animal tech, and we've got a veterinarian. We need two animal techs and, of course, some volunteers. We're going to have a lot of those because I've had people calling wanting to do that."

An exact date for the animal clinic's opening has not been set, but the plan is to open it soon.

"We're probably looking at maybe two weeks, I hope, and we'll get this going," Buckner said. "The city of Princeton has taken it upon itself to patch the road going up to the site and that should be done this week."

"That's amazing, but that's good," County Commission President Bill Archer said.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter had to declare Code Red situations last year and in February this year. Code Red is declared if the shelter has to consider euthanizing animals in order to make room. The shelter has used adoption events with lowered adoption fees in order to find homes for dogs and cats.

New opportunities for adopting dogs and cats with reduced fees were announced Tuesday by the shelter. The Juneteenth holiday and West Virginia Day will be celebrated with lower fees. Starting Tuesday and continuing until Saturday, June 15, the adoption fee for dogs will be $25 and the cat adoption fee will be $10. The shelter has puppies, medium sized dogs, large dogs and some older dogs as well as cats and kittens.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com