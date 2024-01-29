This Low-cost Airline's Latest Sale Is Ending Soon — and We Have the Promo Code

Avelo Airline's fare sale on its entire network ends Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Avelo Airlines is offering an easy way for travelers to save $25 off their next flight with its latest fare sale.

There’s only one day left of the sale, which ends on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Travelers can enter promo code “LETSGO25” when searching for flights directly through Avelos’ website to save $25 off round-trip flights for travel by April 30.

The promotion can only be applied to the base fare, which excludes taxes and fees associated with a ticket. However, the savings can add up considerably for families or group travelers who are looking for a late ski vacation or a spring break getaway, as the only blackout dates of this sale are between March 28 and April 1.

Although the low-cost airline is relatively new, Avelo already flies to more than 40 destinations across the U.S. Its approach is different than most domestic airlines, as Avelo focuses on serving smaller airports to offer nonstop leisure routes.

With hubs in cities like Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) outside of Los Angeles, the airline offers direct connections to Bozeman, Palm Springs, and more. While Avelo only serves the U.S. at this time, the airline introduced nonstop service between Tweed-New Haven to Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which is also part of this fare sale.



Avelo operates as a budget airline with all economy seating, similar to Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines. Travelers must pay extra for seat assignments, bags, and snacks onboard, but Avelo differentiates itself by waiving all change or cancellation fees.

Although a smaller carrier, Avelo touts its reliability as the #2 on-time airline in the country. In 2023, Avelo reported that 82.8% of its flights “arrived at their destination within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival time.”

