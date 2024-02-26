This Low-cost Airline's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $30 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

The Breeze Airways sale must be booked by Feb. 28.

Breeze Airways has announced new service to more than a dozen more cities in 2024 alone — and has $30 flights to promote its robust network of flights.

“It's time to grab your bag,” Breeze shared on its website about the sale. “New destinations await you.”

The sale fares, which include taxes and fees, must be booked by Feb. 28 by 11:59 p.m. for travel between April 26 and May 10. There’s no promo code or blackout dates with this latest promotion, and travelers can view the full list of routes on sale here.

Travel + Leisure scanned through the list and found the cheapest $30 flights across the following routes this spring:

Canton-Akron to/from Orlando and Tampa

Charleston to/from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and Louisville

Phoenix to/from San Bernadino

As part of the sale, Breeze has nearly two dozen flights between $33 and $39 one-way, such as newly announced routes from Mobile, Ala. to Orlando, Springfield, Ill. to Tampa, and more. Travelers can book all these discounted flights by booking Breeze flights directly through its website or mobile app.

All sale fares will be in Breeze’s “Nice” class, including a personal item and free changes and cancellations up to 15 minutes before departure. Other travel extras, including carry-on and checked bags and seat assignments, will cost an additional fee.

The sale comes as Breeze announced its 50th city last week to Coastal Carolina Regional (EWN) in New Bern, N.C., furthering its mission to connect smaller cities to popular leisure destinations. Other new cities for Breeze include Burlington, Vt., Madison, Wis., among others.

Along with the announcement, the low-cost airline announced a major shift in fleet strategy over to the Airbus A220. With 22 aircraft in service, Breeze will finish installing fast Viasat Wi-Fi onboard by the end of the second quarter.



