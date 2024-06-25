Low-cost airline knocks a third off all airfares from CT airport. See the promotion.

Breeze Airways is offering a 35% discount off base, roundtrip airfares from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport to the nearly 60 destinations the low-cost carrier serves in the United States.

Tickets must be purchased between Tuesday and Thursday for travel between Aug. 14 and Jan. 7. Travel dates that are excluded from the promotion include Nov. 20 through Dec. 3 and Dec. 18 through Jan. 5.

When purchasing airfare, the promo code “DUPE” must be used.

The code goes to heart of the promotion, Breeze said, the idea being U.S. destinations “duplicate” some of the same appeal as international cities. The U.S. destinations cost less and and a passport isn’t needed, Breeze said.

In addition to Bradley, the discount applies to all airports around the country served by Breeze.

Some of the fine print: Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to discounted fares will be subject to repricing. The offer is not available for group bookings and other restrictions and black-out dates may apply.

