This Low-cost Airline Is Celebrating the Eclipse With $30 Off Flights Until Tomorrow

The sale must be booked by Tuesday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Avelo is celebrating the total solar eclipse with a flash sale — and travelers can get a $30 discount off their next round-trip flight.



The sale, which must be booked by Tuesday, April 9, at 11:59 p.m. PT, is eligible for all of Avelo’s flights between April 24 and June 19. Travelers must use promo code “ECLIPSE” when searching for round-trip flights on Avelo’s website to get $30 off.



The discount can be applied once per passenger, meaning family and friends can find a significant deal on flights with Avelo’s latest promotion with no blackout dates. However, the $30 savings will only apply to the base fare of the round-trip flight, which is the fare before any government taxes and fees.



“We’re excited to offer this promotion to inspire more travel,” a spokesperson for Avelo told T+L. "While travel to experience the eclipse is high, we know people are looking toward late-spring and summer travel too. We’re happy to provide low fares, combined with our industry-leading reliability and convenience.”



Travel + Leisure put this new promo code to test on Avelo’s newest flight between Burbank and Las Vegas this June. This round-trip flight normally costs $127, but the final cost at checkout is just $97 with the promo code.



Those who live near an Avelo base are flush with choice with flights to book. As the carrier anticipates “its biggest summer yet,” it has increased frequencies on several popular domestic routes between its Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) hub and Charleston; Charlotte/Concord, N.C., Daytona Beach, and Nashville.



Avelo is known for its low-cost fares, but seat assignments, carry-on bags, and checked luggage come at an extra price. However, there’s no fee to change or cancel flights until 15 minutes before departure, but a $25 surcharge will apply to modifications made by calling Avelo’s Customer Support Center team.

