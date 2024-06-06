Lovin’ summer with your kids: 7 things to do when there’s nothing to do

Summertime… and the livin’ is easy? Nope. Not with kids. It’s too hot, too boring, the kids are too hungry and too far off their routine. Here are a few things to do when you’ve reached your boiling point during this simmering summer.

When the sandbox gets boring:

Diamond Hill Mine

Details: Plan to spend the day digging through acres of dirt to uncover a variety of crystals – you can keep up to a truckload! For a successful day, don't forget to pack gloves, digging tools, a picnic and a sense of adventure.

Location: Abbeville

Cost: Adults $20, teens (13-17) $10, kids (6-12) $5, kids under 5 are free

Contact: diamondhillmine.com

When the backyard playground isn’t cutting it:

Flying Rabbit Adventures

Details: Find some much-needed shade among the trees in this aerial adventure park. Climbing obstacles, zip lines and a kids’ course provide thrills for all ages. There’s a great viewing deck, if thrill seeking isn’t your thing.

Location: Greenville

Cost: Kids’ course (2 hours) $30, level one (2.5 hours) $40, full access (2.5 hours) $60

Contact: flyingrabbitadventures.com

When your kid has run out of LEGOs to build:

Bricks & Minifigs

Details: If you need an activity that keeps on giving, go buy bulk LEGOs. Your kids will spend time sorting through the large bins to fill their buckets. When they get home, you will have hours of quiet time while they build whatever their heart desires. If you need more structure or have a kid who loves LEGOs a lot, check out their summer classes.

Location: Greenville

Cost: Varies based on products or classes

Contact: bricksandminifigs.com

When you just need to cool off in water:

Greenville County Rec Water Parks

having fun on lazy river at water park

Details: Did you know Greenville County runs three different water parks? Each park offers something a little different with cool slides, leisure swimming and kiddie pool options. You can buy day and season passes to each, so spend the summer visiting each to see which is your favorite.

Location: Greenville, Piedmont, Simpsonville

Cost: $8 – $14.50 for a day pass, depending on which park you choose

Website: waterparks.greenvillerec.com

Shipwreck Cove

Details: Looking to cool off in Spartanburg County? Here’s ye olde pirate stop. Shelter rentals are available and Stoneledge Park and Playground are just outside.

Location: Duncan

Cost: VIP passes for the entire summer are available. Otherwise, kids’ pricing is by height, with evening discounts available. See pricing online.

Website: shipwreckcovewaterpark.com

When it is just too hot outside:

Hawaii Fluid Art

Details: If your house is covered in craft supplies every time it is too hot to go outside, try a painting class that is perfect for all ages and skill levels. Your family can create a work of art without creating a mess in your house.

Location: Greenville

Cost: Kids $35 (includes 12x12 art piece), adults $65 (includes 10x20 art piece)

Website: greenville.hawaiifluidart.com

When the kids need to learn something… anything:

Summer Adventure at Roper Mountain

Details: If you feel like your kids’ brains are turning to mush (they aren’t), head to Roper Mountain Science Center for the dinosaur trail, living history farm and lots of other exhibits. If you go on a Saturday, you may even see a cockroach race.

Location: Greenville

Cost: Kids $14, adults $15

Website: ropermountain.org

When all else fails:

Movie night, movie morning, movie midday…

Details: You take a nap in the air conditioning while your children watch a movie

Location: A fort built from whatever you’ve got around the house

Cost: Whatever the cost of your preferred streaming service and enough snacks to keep them happy for as long as you want to nap.

Need to get out of the house? Regal Summer Express movies are back! Each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m., get Summer Movie Express tickets for just $1. Get $5 Snack Packs during the movies too! regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express

Regal Summer Movie Express

