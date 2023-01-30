Amazon shoppers rave about this 'perfect' weekend bag — it's $12 off at Amazon 'til midnight

Packing for a short stay can be tricky. You don't want to haul your huge suitcase if you're not going to fill it, and you also don't want to try to cram all your stuff into a teeny bag. That's when you need a weekender bag. These bags are designed to hold your gear for two to three days away without the hassle that comes from lugging a regular-sized suitcase around. Well, just for today, Amazon is running a sale on the popular Lovevook Weekender bag — you can snag this roomy bag for under $30! There are other Lovevook bags on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Amazon Lovevook Weekender Bag $30 $42 Save $12 This chic bag comes with an adjustable strap and matching toiletry case. $30 at Amazon

At nearly 22 inches long and 11 inches tall, the Lovevook Weekender hits that just-right sizing you need for a few days away from home. The bag is large enough to store up to three sets of clothes, a tablet, towel, laptop and toiletries — basically, everything you need.

It also has plenty of great features to make your trip even easier. Enjoy a separate wet pocket (perfect for storing bathing suits and sweaty workout clothes) to separate dry and wet items. There are also two different handle options — use it like a handbag or cross body bag.

This bag is perfect for a few days away — or as a carry-on during your next flight. (Photo: Amazon)

Planning to use your Weekender bag alongside a wheeled suitcase? A trolley sleeve effortlessly glides over your suitcase's handle, so you securely fasten it on top as you cruise through the airport.

Enjoy plenty of pockets to keep you organized, including an exterior pocket for gear you need to reach quickly, interior zip pocket, that wet pocket and a mesh pocket. A matching toiletry bag gives you even more options for staying organized on the go.

Choose from up to 26 colors and patterns to find the look that's right for you.

This bag is surprisingly roomy. (Photo: Amazon)

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about the Lovevook Weekender bag. "This is the perfect size bag!" said a five-star fan. "Very stylish, roomy, with pockets, pockets and more pockets for everything! Padded inside area for laptops! A nice 'extra' carry makeup bag too! There is even little feet on the bottom of the bag so that the bag doesn't sit directly on the floor ! They thought of everything when they designed this bag. I liked it so much I bought two more!"

A fellow happy customer said the bag is "perfect for weekends," adding, "I can comfortably fit two to three days clothing with an extra pair of shoes."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Again, this sale is just for today. Save on that just-right weekend bag while you still can.

Amazon Lovevook Weekender Bag $30 $42 Save $12 This bag is roomy enough to store up to three nights' worth of gear. $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Eclat Skincare PURE Vitamin C Serum for Face $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $20 See at Amazon

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $18 See at Amazon

Renpho Active Deep Tissue Massage Gun $65 $250 Save $185 with $5 coupon See at Amazon

Style

Lillusory Women's Mock Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $46 $55 Save $9 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 $18 Save $7 See at Amazon