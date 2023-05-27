Price drop! This flattering, wildly popular dress is $22 for Memorial Day — save 75%!

Memorial Day weekend is here and Nordstrom Rack has the perfect deal that'll make you look hot this summer. It's the flattering, easy-to-wear Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress for only $22 — a glamorous 75% discount! This highly-rated number comes in 15 sizzling colors, including Peacock (shown below), Shamrock, Merlot and Smokey Orchid. And with it, your summer wardrobe is set — throw it on to lounge by the patio, use it as a stylish beach coverup, or wear it out and enjoy being the talk of the town. And at this price it pays to pick up several. They also make great gifts!

Nordstrom Rack Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress $22 $88 Save $66 Slip this slinky, stylish dress on for a lazy day at home, a windswept afternoon on the beach or an evening soirée. $22 at Nordstrom Rack

Let’s be real: Very few clothing items can be described as versatile. If it’s stylish, it’s probably not practical. And if it’s sensible, it’s most likely the opposite of fashionable. Well, this dress breaks the mold. Says a fan: "It’s a gorgeous, comfortable, flattering dress for any body shape."

This breezy frock is made with a lightweight gauze material that will keep you cool on those hot and humid summer days, but makes for a comfy, sleek option indoors on chillier evenings, and its relaxed fit provides ultimate comfort and flatters all shapes and sizes.

But that’s not all — the V-neck dress even has adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets, and it looks amazing under a leather, moto or denim jacket.

“Really the perfect dress,” insisted one happy customer.

Choose from 15 gorgeous colors — decisions, decisions! (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

“It has great pockets, flowing material and it's not shaped like a big old tent!” proclaimed a fan. “Whoever designed this knew something about the female body shape. The dress is flowing, but actually hangs on the body very nicely (it has a shape to it).”

One five-star reviewer pretty much summed it up: “I love the versatility of this dress. You can dress it up with heels or dress it down with jean jacket and flats. I love the side pockets and how it flows when you walk. The dress is so comfortable and stylish, and it wears very nicely. The fabric is light but durable and easy to care for.”

This reviewer added: “I received several compliments when I wore my dress. It's a great investment. I have and will continue to recommend this dress to my family and friends.”

The popular V-neck dress has adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

At just $22, the gorgeous dress is so popular that customers are coming back to stock up on more than just one color. “Originally bought three and, after wearing them each in the span of a few weeks, I quickly saw this was going to be a summer staple, so I bought four more ... one for every day of the week,” admitted one loyal fan.

“I bought five because the comfort was so great,” raved another.

This shopper went all out and got the dress in every shade: “I like this dress so much I bought it in every color.”

It looks like the perfect dress does exist after all.

