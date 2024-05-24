Love a summer night in Old Town? Linden Street will become pedestrian haven for 4 nights

Zoey Gilbert, left, and Evelyn Townsend dance to the music of Downtown Michael Brown during an open street event on Linden Street in Old Town Fort Collins on Sept. 16, 2022.

Linden Street in Old Town Fort Collins — and its visitors — are going to get some practice this summer turning the roadway into a flexible space for pedestrian activities.

The 200 block of Linden, from Walnut to Jefferson streets, will be closed to vehicle and bicycle traffic on First Fridays from June through September:

June 7

July 5

Aug. 2

Sept. 6

The closure will be from 4 p.m. Fridays to 4 a.m. Saturdays on those dates.

Businesses on the street will be allowed to use the road frontage during these times.

Linden Street was renovated in 2022 so it could become a "convertible" street: a flexible space that can be shut down to vehicle traffic for festivals, concerts and other activities.

The intent was to make it a bridge between Old Town Square and the River District across Jefferson Avenue.

The city is "pilot testing" the street conversion in 2024, and there are other dates this year that the street will be converted to pedestrian use only:

Artisan Street Fair on June 29

Fort Collins Art Festival on Aug. 3 and 4

Artisan Street Fair on Aug. 31

Artisan Street Fair on Oct. 26

Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 1

