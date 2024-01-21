How ‘Love on the Spectrum’ has changed its cast members’ lives

Can a dating show lead to love?

When it comes to reality TV like “The Bachelor” or “Love Is Blind,” there may be some debate. But the stars of “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” say the show has undeniably helped them navigate the always complicated process of finding connection.

“From a young age, I’ve known that I wanted to have a serious relationship and be married. I am seeking a relationship because I’ve seen other people in relationships — how well they get along, how happy they are," James Jones, who starred in Season One of "Love on the Spectrum U.S." and is back for Season Two, tells TODAY.com.

Until recently, though, Jones “really didn’t have a lot of practice interacting with girls or women.” Growing up in the ‘90s, he says he was “anxious being out in public” and didn’t have the “confidence” to interact with classmates who were girls.

“Of course, I’m mentally kicking myself much now, but I just didn’t have the skills. It’d be great if I could go back with the level of experience and self-confidence I have now, but I’m not sure how likely that is to happen,” he says, with a laugh.

As an adult, he also struggled to connect with women. That changed when he joined “Love on the Spectrum U.S.,” which returned for its second season Jan. 19.

Along with Jones, Season Two brings back Dani Bowman, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman. Connor Tomlinson, Tanner Smith and Journey are newcomers.

Each cast member of the series, which originated in Australia, is on the autism spectrum.

Creator Cian O’Clery, in a previous interview with TODAY.com, said the intention of the show is to “shine a light on the diversity of the spectrum,” calling it a “great opportunity to keep telling stories of people on the spectrum and highlighting that sometimes people do need support when it comes to dating and relationships.”

During the show, producers set up first dates for the cast members with other people who have various disabilities or learning differences. Ahead of the date, participants meet with a coach who helps them prepare for prolonged one-on-one interactions in a romantic setting.

“Love on the Spectrum U.S.” does, indeed, have a success rate: Abbey and David are still going strong in Season Two.

But the real win is in the sense of empowerment it cultivates in its singles.

Dani Bowman, 28, tells TODAY.com she had been focusing on her “professional and academic life” prior to being approached for the series.

“I didn’t have time to focus on dates, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to get help in finding love,” she says.

Like Jones, Bowman went on multiple dates over the course of two seasons. While she’s not currently in a relationship, she says she’s gained “motivation” though the show.

“There has been lots of positive outcomes. I’ve always told myself that life is not a race. I just keep going. I just wait 'til love comes eventually,” she says.

Both Jones and Bowman say the show led to an improvement in their dating prospects — both in the people they meet and the way they date.

“I was much better prepared and knew what to expect from a date. I also gained clarity on what I wanted and didn’t want from a person regardless of their background and aspirations,” Bowman says.

Bowman, who is open about looking for her “power couple” other half, says her future partner has to be “motivated” and “dedicated” for it work.

Jones and Bowman are hopeful about their continued search, both for themselves and the message it sends to others.

Bowman, who runs an animation company dedicated to teaching animation skills to youth on the autism spectrum, hopes the show dismantles stereotypes.

“For anybody watching 'Love on the Spectrum,' it’s obvious that we are not Rain Man. We are all very different. And with different wants and needs, and we all want love just like anyone else," Bowman says.

Jones sees the positive effects of the show just by browsing the DMs of the Instagram account he set up after Season One launched. (Yes, women slide in there, too — and one message led to a monthslong relationship).

“Many people on Instagram have contacted me saying I’m inspirational. I’m trying to spread positive, hopeful messages,” he says. "I'm hoping to show that anyone can find love and that neurological conditions should not be hindrances. They're hindrances only if you let them be."

That’s why, whether or not he’s on the show, Jones will be sharing his journey.

“I will tell people when I find true love. I hope people don’t think I’m bragging," he says. "But I definitely, definitely will make it known, without a question."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com