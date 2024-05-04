I Love My Park Day today, opportunities to volunteer, give back

May 4—ALBANY — Today is I Love My Park Day, a statewide event held each year on the first Saturday of May to celebrate and enhance New York's parks, historic sites, greenway trails and other public lands.

Volunteers of all ages can participate in various outdoor stewardship activities to help prepare our green spaces for the busy recreation season.

I Love My Park Day events, 150, are scheduled on today across the state, with anticipated participation from 6,000-plus volunteers. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and contribute towards the preservation of beautiful parks and historic sites — especially.

I Love My Park Day is an annual event coordinated by Park & Trails New York in partnership with the New York State Office of Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

LOCATIONS

Event: Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area

Date: May 4

Time: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Location: Meet at Campground Booth

Project Description: General facility cleanup

Event: Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area

Date: May 4

Time: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Location: Meet at the entrance of the Campground Garage

Project Description: Install new signage, install new planters, rake leaves and set up Recreation Field.

Event: Lake Eaton Campground and Day Use Area

Date: May 4

Time: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Location: Meet at Day Use Area

Project Description: Raking leaves, facility clean up, tree planting and building birds, bats and bug boxes.

Event: John Brown Farm State Historic Site

Date: May 4

Time: 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Location: Meet at the traffic circle in front of the Historic House

Project Description: Clearing trails from debris and planting flowers in the traffic circle.

Event: North Star Underground Railroad Museum

Time: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Location: 1131 Mace Chasm Rd., Ausable Chasm.

Project Description: Clean up museum and grounds. Dress for yard work or cleaning. Bring rake, work or rubber gloves, etc.

Event: Point Au Roche State Park

Time: 10 a.m. 12 p.m.

Location: Meet at the Nature Center at 87 Camp Red Cloud Rd.

Project Description: We'll be working on the bird feeding area at the Nature Center — building feeders, gardening, and possibly building bird houses. Water, work gloves, if possible, bug spray, sunscreen.

