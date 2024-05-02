I Love My Park Day returns to New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — New Yorkers are encouraged to volunteer at local parks this Saturday during I Love My Park Day.

Parks, historic sites, greenway trails, and other public lands around New York State will be welcoming volunteers on Saturday, May 4, for the 13th annual I Love My Park Day. Thousands of New Yorkers will be cleaning up litter and debris, planting trees and gardens, removing invasive species, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, and more to help their favorite sites prepare for the busy spring and summer seasons.

“With over 200 State Parks and Historic Sites, NYS has been leading by example in our commitment to environmental stewardship, conservation, and preservation by investing in the natural treasures that enrich our lives,” said Paul Steely White, Executive Director of Parks and Trails New York. “We are so grateful to have an outpouring of support this year from the already 3,500+ volunteers who’ve registered to roll up their sleeves and help make I Love My Park Day 2024 a huge success, and ensure our public lands are flourishing for generations to come.”

A few locations in the Southern Tier planned volunteering events for I Love My Park Day. Stony Brook State Park in Dansville and Two Rivers State Park in Waverly are inviting volunteers of all ages to help improve the parks, and Catharine Valley Trail in Montour Falls will have activities best suited for people who are at least 13 years old. Palmers Pond State Forest in West Almond, Phillips Creek State Forest in Alfred, Robert H. Treman State Park in Ithaca, and Stewart Park in Ithaca will also be hosting volunteering opportunities for people of all ages.

If you’d like to participate in an I Love My Park Day Event, you can use the interactive map on this webpage. Details about each event and registration links can be found by clicking on the yellow markers on the map. Additional details for all of the events are available on this spreadsheet.

