Love Blue Bell ice cream? You can vote for your favorite discontinued flavor to return

Blue Bell is making many customers dreams come true after it announced it will be returning one of its discontinued flavors.

Starting on June 25, Blue Bell ice cream lovers can submit their choices for “The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament.” Bringing the March Madness-style brackets out of retirement until the next NCAA season, the ice cream company is having its customers choose which flavors they’d prefer in head-to-head matchups.

“You never forget the taste of your favorite Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor!” Lauren Lewis, Blue Bell public relations manager, said in a statement to USA TODAY. “For more than 100 years, we have produced many great-tasting and innovative products. Unfortunately, some were only available for a short time. But now you can bring back one of those delicious creations by casting your vote in The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament.”

Blue Bell will bring back one discontinued ice cream flavor in 2025. First, each flavor above will go head-to-head to win the tournament.

Discontinued flavors chosen are fan favorites

Lewis said that the 16 flavors were chosen based on customer requests. In addition, she said that the chosen flavor to return will make its comeback in 2025.

The bracket will be updated every day and voting will end on Friday, June 28. Interested customers can check Blue Bell’s website, Instagram, Facebook Stories and X account for updates.

Here’s the bracket matchups for The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament.

Blue Bell’s bracket competitors for flavor return

Blueberry Cheesecake vs. Strawberry Cheesecake

Cheesecake lovers have a decision to make. Is blueberry or strawberry the better Blue Bell ice cream flavor? Both of them feature rich cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake pieces. The blueberry flavor is topped with a blueberry sauce swirl and the strawberry has strawberries, swirls and a strawberry sundae sauce.

Red Velvet Cake vs. Groom’s Cake

If you’d prefer more traditional cakes, this matchup is for you. The red velvet flavor option has Red Velvet Cake ice cream with pieces of the beloved cake inside of it. In addition, the ice cream has a cream cheese icing swirl. The Groom's Cake gives an "I do" feel which features a mixture of chocolate ice cream and cake with chocolate covered strawberry hearts, swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate ice cream.

Raspberry Fudge Brownie vs. Hot Fudge Brownie

For all the brownie lovers, there's an option for you too. Blue Bell’s Raspberry Fudge Brownie ice cream features an almond ice cream with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl. The Hot Fudge Brownie has chocolate brownie chunks in creamy vanilla ice cream and a thick fudge sauce.

Gingerbread House vs. Cherry Amaretto Cordial

Blue Bell customers can vote for a fan favorite that brings Christmas treats to your tastebuds. Gingerbread House has a cinnamon ice cream with gingerbread pieces and red and green sprinkles. This ice cream also features vanilla icing and marshmallows. The Cherry Amaretto Cordial ice cream features praline coated almonds and maraschino cherries.

Tiramisu vs. Mocha Madness

Coffee lovers this matchup is for you. Blue Bell’s Tiramisu flavor is made with coffee ice cream, cake pieces, dark chocolate flakes, a caramel sauce and a whipped topping. Mocha Madness also adds coffee with roasted pecan halves and chocolate chips and topped by a smooth caramel sauce.

Key Lime Pie vs. Creole Cream Cheese

Key Lime Pie has a mixture of a sweet and tangy taste with key lime ice cream. This flavor has pieces of graham cracker crust and a creamy whipped topping swirl. Creole Cream Cheese brings a Louisiana tradition to life with sweet cream cheese ice cream.

Lemon Bliss vs. Cookie Cake

Blue Bell’s Lemon Bliss is made with lemon ice cream and vanilla crème-filled cookies. Chocolate chip sans can enjoy the cream ice cream with added chocolate chip cookie cake pieces. The ice cream is finished with chocolate and vanilla icing.

Triple Chocolate vs. Triple Caramel

Any food with three of something ought to be good. Chocolate enthusiasts can vote for Triple Chocolate which combines Dutch chocolate, milk chocolate and vanilla ice cream. The ice cream is then mixed with a rich chocolate sundae sauce. Triple Caramel brings caramel cream, chocolate-coated caramel cups and a caramel sauce together.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

