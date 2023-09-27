If You Love Bloody Marys, Try This New Mix From the Original Inventor of Worcestershire Sauce

Who better to trust with making this classic cocktail than the inventors of one of its most important ingredients?

Lea & Perrins

There are a lot of ways to get creative with a Bloody Mary. Maybe you're adding Chinese black vinegar and shiro dashi for a more umami take, like this Miso Mary Libertine, or perhaps you're subbing in sake for vodka to make a perfectly balanced Bloody Majestic. While this savory, classic brunch cocktail leaves plenty of room for experimentation (don't get us started on the garnishes), one ingredient is almost always in the mix: Worcestershire sauce. Lea & Perrins, the brand that launched the iconic ingredient in 1837, is now bottling and shipping its first-ever Bloody Mary mix, which fans can stock up on at major retailers nationwide.

"Bloody Mary aficionados know that the secret to a top-notch Bloody Mary is the Worcestershire Sauce," Holland Robinson, brand marketing manager of Lea & Perrins, shared in a press release. "As we looked to launch our first innovation in over ten years, it only made sense for us to enter the Bloody Mary business."

In case you're unfamiliar, Worcestershire sauce calls for a vinegar base and is typically flavored with umami and sweet ingredients like anchovies, molasses, garlic, and more. The condiment was originally created in Worcester, England, which is where it gets its name. You can use Worcestershire sauce in recipes like Steak Diane, Beef Stroganoff, or Thanksgiving turkey gravy.

The Bloody Mary mix will be a permanent addition to Lea & Perrins’ product line-up, which also includes steak sauce and a cracked pepper marinade.

“Each mildly spicy sip of the Zesty Bloody Mary Mix celebrates the bold, distinct, and savory flavor of Lea & Perrins,” a representative additionally told Food & Wine in an email. “The mix is handcrafted in small batches, and in addition to our Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce, features flavors derived from premium ingredients including fresh tomato juice, fresh horseradish, fresh lemon juice, celery, and a cayenne-based hot sauce.”

Read the original article on Food & Wine.