‘Love Is Blind’ star Trevor Sova unpacks his love triangle with Chelsea and Jimmy

Warning: Spoilers from “Love Is Blind” Season Six below.

With a mullet and a booming voice, “Love Is Blind” Season Six star Trevor Sova knows how to make a first impression.

On Season Six of the dating show — which premiered Feb. 14 — Trevor swiftly captures Chelsea Blackwell’s attention and affection.

When Chelsea, 31-year-old flight attendant, opens up about being a divorcée after marrying her high school sweetheart at 18, Trevor responds with kindness. Chelsea later gifts Trevor a bracelet with an engraving that says, “My heart is and always will be yours.”

They seem to keep falling for each other. Trevor tells Chelsea he loves her. Rather than reciprocate his feelings verbally, she says she wishes she could see his reaction. When she returns to the women’s lounge, Chelsea starts sobbing. The flight attendant explains she was also involved with Jimmy Presnell, 28.

Based on her emotional response, Chelsea had developed stronger feelings for Jimmy and struggled to grapple with that realization after Trevor professed his love.

In a “Love Is Blind” first, fans watch Chelsea accept Jimmy’s proposal in Episode Five before she ends her relationship with Trevor. She shares her engagement news with Trevor, who questions if she would’ve made a different decision had she spoken to him first.

Trevor reflects on feeling “blindsided” during that shocking breakup in the pods while speaking to TODAY.com.

“I definitely felt blindsided,” he says. “So, on the last day, I didn’t know she had been proposed to when I went into the pods. I honestly went in there with the intention to propose to her that day.”

He says he only focused on his relationship with Chelsea and forgot that she could potentially fall for someone else.

“I wasn’t even thinking that Jimmy might have proposed to her already. The second I walked in and I heard the tone of her voice I was like, ‘Oh my God she already got proposed to,’” the 31-year-old project manager explains. He says he instantly felt their dynamic had changed.

Instead of dwelling on the situation after leaving the show, he decided to look at the positive ways the experiment changed him.

“I was not expecting that, but I’m kind of glad it happened because I learned a lot from it,” he shares. “I learned how I handle heartbreak unexpectedly. I was proud of myself for the way I handled it.”

Although she left the pods with Jimmy, Chelsea and Trevor’s story isn’t over yet.

A teaser at the end of Episode Six revealed that Chelsea and Trevor will reunite later in the season. They both appear to be giddy and smiling as they chat about their relationship.

Viewers will get to see them discuss their breakup when Episodes Seven through Nine arrive on Feb. 21.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com