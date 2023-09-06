'Love Is Blind' Season 5 cast: Meet the 28 singles who looked for love in pods

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for "Love is Blind" fans. First, Netflix announced that Season Five of the hit dating show was coming back soon, then the streaming service also teased the "After the Altar" special for Season Four.

Now, we're getting a first look at the 28 hopefuls who will be looking for love when Season Five hits Netflix on Sept. 22.

This time around, Houston singles will mingle in the pods and speak to each other sight unseen while they search for love. Netflix describes it as "the most shocking season yet" and promises lots of "new challenges, unexpected twists and surprising turns."

Season Five will air in batches through Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season features 28 cast members ranging from a teacher and lawyer to a firefighter and geoscientist.

Here's everything we know about the cast so far.

Aaliyah

Aaliya (Monty Briton / Netflix)

Age: 29

Job: ICU travel nurse

Carter

Carter (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 30

Job: Construction

Chris

Christopher (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 28

Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Connor

Connor (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 31

Job: Geoscientist

Efrain

Efrain (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Enoch

Enoch (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 27

Job: Financial advisor

Erica

Erica (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Ernesto

Ernesto (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 32

Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Estefania

Estefania (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 30

Job: Teacher and dancer

Izzy

Izzy (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 31

Job: Sales

Jared “JP”

Jared (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 32

Job: Firefighter

Jarred

Jarred (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 34

Job: University director

Johnie

Johnie (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 32

Job: Lawyer

Josh

Josh (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 32

Job: Sales rep

Justice

Justice (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 28

Job: Personal trainer

Linda

Linda (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 32

Job: Talent acquisition recruiter

Lydia

Lydia (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 32

Job: Geologist

Maris

Maris (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 30

Job: HR specialist

Mayra

Mayra (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 25

Job: Minister

Milton

Milton (Monty Brinton / Netflix)

Age: 25

Job: Petroleum engineer

Miriam

Miriam (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 32

Job: Scientist

Paige

Paige (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 32

Job: Stylist

Renee

Renee (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 32

Job: Veterinarian

Robert

Robert (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 30

Job: Special education teacher

Shondra

Shondra (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 32

Job: Flight attendant

Stacy

Stacy (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 34

Job: Director of operations

Taylor

Taylor (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 26

Job: Teacher

Uche

Uche (Monty Brinton / Netflix )

Age: 34

Job: Lawyer and entrepreneur

This article was originally published on TODAY.com