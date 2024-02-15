Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Together? The 1st LIB Baby Is on the Way

After five seasons, dozens of engagements and countless tears, there are only a few Love Is Blind couples who are still together and married since leaving The Pods.

Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows around 30 men and women over the course of a couple weeks as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or break up as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind were based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So which Love Is Blind couples are still together and who’s still married since saying “I do” at the altar? Read on for the Love Is Blind couples still together from Seasons 1 to 5 and where each couple is now after leaving The Pods.

Which Love Is Blind couples are still together?

Lauren and Cameron (Season 1)

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 1, which filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. Lauren—a content creator from Detroit, Michigan—and Cameron—a data scientist from Lee, Maine—were one of two couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 1 finale in November 2018, along with Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett.

Lauren and Cameron are still together as of writing this. In March 2020, Lauren and Cameron launched their YouTube channel, “Hanging With the Hamiltons,” in which they post videos about their relationship and Love Is Blind. They also published a book titled Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way in June 2021 about their journey on Love Is Blind.

In August 2022, Lauren shared an Instagram post about the struggles of a public relationship. “I can’t believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall!!! 😳💖 wow! Time flies! 🔐👩🏾‍❤️‍👨🏻 Marriage is hard,” she captioned a video of her and Cameron. “It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership. It can be tough enough behind close doors… let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren’t always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness! 💖 Love u Mr. Hamilton! 🤞🏾#foreverThang Can we finally plan our reception now lol?”

In another Instagram video in April 2023, Lauren and Cameron asked fans to stop asking them when they planned on having a baby. “As a community, can we agree that it’s always inappropriate to ask couples when they’re gonna have a baby? Because you don’t know what couples are going through at the end of the day,” he said. “They may not be ready to have kids, they may be difficulties conceiving, they may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby.”

He continued, “So you really have no idea what’s going on in a couple’s life. A lot of couples go through a lot of turmoil and suffering and they don’t show that to the surface. This is not just for Lauren and I, this is for couples everywhere, it’s inappropriate to ask them when they’re gonna have a baby.”

Cameron concluded, “So just be happy for couples and just appreciate them for who they are, and that’s it y’all. I wanna say … that it’s always inappropriate to ask when a couple is gonna have a baby. Hope you agree.” Though Cameron noted that that his video was “not aimed at a specific person,” the post came after Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey was criticized for asking the Season 4 couples about their baby plans. “We’ve been asked this question by thousands of people over the last few years, and so have millions of other couples. My spirit was simply telling me to address it. My intent is to bring more compassion and understanding towards couples, even if the message only reaches a few,” Cameron added in the comment section of his post.

He continued, “A common response I also hear is that the person who asked had good intentions – they are coming from a place where they care about the couple they are asking. I certainly believe that is often the case. I don’t think there is generally malice behind the question. That still does not make this an appropriate question, however, as the act of asking it means the person is still not considering what the couple may be going through.”

He concluded, “The craziest part is we’ve been open about wanting kids and trying – it’s all on God’s timing. People continue to ask despite our candidness.”

Barnett and Amber (Season 1)

Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 1, which filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. Barnett—an engineer from Canton, Georgia—and Amber—an ex-tank mechanic from Augusta, Georgia—were one of two couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 1 finale in November 2018, along with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

Barnett and Amber are still together as of writing this. In the comments of an Instagram post in April 2023, Amber revealed that she and Barnett don’t watch Love Is Blind and do not credit the series for their marriage. “It is too convenient for you to suddenly distance yourself from the show now. LIB, the media, and the audience behind the popularity of the show made you what you are today,” a user commented, to which Amber responded, “Except that literally none of what you said was true.” Another user commented, “oh wow kinda surprised since that’s where you found the love of your life,” to which Amber responded, “we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it.”

Amber’s comments came after Insider published a report in which several past Love Is Blind cast members accused the series’ production company, Kinetic Content, of neglect. “The sleep deprivation was real,” Danielle Drouin, who starred with Amber on Love Is Blind Season 1, told Insider. “I feel like they do it on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want you on your edge.”

In an Instagram post August 2023, Amber shut down rumors she was pregnant. “Not. Pregnant. (Since apparently this needs to be said on every single post I make so people don’t feel a need to tell me “that’s def a baby bump”, here is your monthly update),” she captioned a photo of her and Barnett at the beach. “Me either,” Barnett commented.

Alexa and Brennon (Season 3)

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 3, which filmed in Dallas, Texas. Alexa—an insurance manager from Dallas—and Brennon—a sales manager also from Dallas—were one of two couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in June 2021, along with Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

Alexa and Brennon are still together as of writing this. In an Instagram Story in December 2022, Alexa revealed that that she and Brennon did not sign a prenup before their wedding and she had “never asked for one” from him. “It’s something Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me,” she said in a video. “It’s just something that I wasn’t interested in doing.” Alexa went on to add that there is “nothing wrong” with getting a prenup and acknowledged that “you can be on any side of the financial scale and get a prenup.” Brennan added in the video, “It just kind of allocates things beforehand so that way you don’t have to go through a large legal battle about trying to take what’s his and what’s mine.” He continued, “If your partner asks for a prenup before the marriage, don’t take that as a slight or anything negative. They’re just trying to help everything out in the case that something negative might happen in the future.”

During those Instagram Stories, Alexa also explained how Brennon was different from past relationships she’s been in. “I just felt a peacefulness that I never experienced before,” she said, calling Brennon her “cowboy.” “He makes me feel so safe and secure… My heart was just happy, I knew to my very core that he was my person… When you know, you know.”

She also shared that the best part of her and Brennon starring on Love Is Blind was “getting to share our story with so many people,” while the worst part was “people thinking that they know everything about us.” She continued, “Things can be so inaccurate and I can’t defend every part of that. You can’t correct every rumor that there is.”

Alexa and Brennon announced in January 2024 that they were expecting their first child. “We wanted this to happen and so we’re just grateful to be here,” Alexa told People. “It’s been such a big part of my life [and] I’m the worst secret keeper … so I’m ready for it to be out there!” She continued, “I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for something to be there.’ Now there is, and I’m like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I’m obsessed.”

Brennon added, “Everybody always says the same thing … which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen. That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don’t really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it’s always good.”

Alexa and Brennon told People that they learned that Alexa was pregnant in November 2023. “We’ve been trying for almost a year and a half, so it was a lot. I went through some fertility treatments and nothing worked,” Alexa said. “I was really nervous that maybe we’re never going to be able to have kids.” She continued, “For me personally, and this isn’t how I view women, but I was put on this earth to be a mom. Since I was a child, [I would be asked], ‘What do you want to be when you’re older?’ And people are like, I want to be a princess or an astronaut or whatever it is. I was like, ‘I want to be a mom.’ That’s all I ever wanted to be.”

She went on to talk about how she’s always wanted to be a mother. “And so, it was just a very down time for me. I was really going through it because I’m like I can’t do the one thing that I feel like I was put on this earth to do,” she said. “And for me, it strips you of your womanhood. That’s what it felt like. And feeling like I was broken.”

While she was “going through all those emotions,” Alexa revealed that she even asked Brennon, “Did you wish you married someone different that could have given you a child?” She continued, “He’s like, ‘Alexa, what’s going to happen is going to happen. I love you no matter what.’ … it’s a lot. It’s a lot to process and a lot to go through.”

Colleen and Matt (Season 3)

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 3, which filmed in Dallas, Texas. Colleen—a ballet dancer and digital PR strategist from Easton, Pennsylvania—and Matt—a VP of an aerospace manufacturing company from Fort Worth, Texas—were one of two couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in June 2021, along with Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux.

Colleen and Matt are still together as of writing this. In June 2023, Colleen and Matt confirmed that they had moved in together almost two years after they got married. “Honey, I’m home,” Colleen captioned an Instagram post of her in her and Matt in the kitchen. “We did it OUR way,” Matt captioned a similar photo on his own Instagram account.

Colleen dedicated an Instagram post to Matt for their one-and-a-half-year anniversary in November 2022. “Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can’t imagine a life without you. We have gone through many challenges and I’m proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across,” Colleen captioned a photo of her and Matt on vacation. “A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day. You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveler, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose…my everything. Quoting myself, ‘Cheers to getting Litty as a Titty for the rest of lives!’”

In an interview on the “Out of the Pods” podcast in May 2022, Colleen explained why she and Matt took so long to move in together. “We don’t have the finances to buy, by any means, but we’re going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us,” she said. “To adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while, it takes a second. And both of us didn’t want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people.”

Tiffany and Brett (Season 4)

Tiffany Pennywell an Brett Brown met and got married on Love Is Blind Season 4, which filmed in Seattle, Washington. Tiffany—a client lead recruiter from Houston, Texas—and Brett—a design director from Portland, Oregon—were one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale in May 2022, along with Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi; and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah.

Tiffany and Brett are still together as of writing this. Tiffany and Brett celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a Los Angeles Lakers game gifted by Netflix in May 2023. “We kicked off our anniversary weekend by making it to our first @lakers game! 🔥🏀 Thank you @netflix for making this happen!” Tiffany captioned an Instagram post of her and Brett at the game.

In an interview with Us Weekly in September 2023, Tiffany and Brett defended Love Is Blind amid allegations producers mistreated cast members while filming the series. “I feel like all the producers that I worked with were very positive,” Brett said. “I felt like [they] had my back.” Tiffany recalled a producer reassuring her when she “became overwhelmed” on her wedding day because she “wasn’t happy [with] her dress.” “[The producer] pulled me to the side. She’s like, ‘My job is over with. This is about you. You don’t worry about them. You don’t worry about making anybody else happy. This is your decision. … I’m going to be here until you are happy with whatever you decide you want to do,’” Tiffany said, adding that the moment “meant a lot to her” because it “showed me that she was truly looking out for me and she [was a] true friend.”

Kwame and Chelsea (Season 4)

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 4, which filmed in Seattle, Washington. Kwame—a sales development manager from Seattle—and Chelsea—a pediatric speech language pathologist from Seattle—were one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale in May 2022, along with Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown; and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi.

Kwame and Chelsea are still together as of writing this. In an interview with People in September 2023, Kwame and Chelsea shared their future plans as a couple. “More life, more living, more experiences, family, traveling, memories,” Chelsea said. “Our goal this summer was just to focus on each other and enjoy our marriage, and I think we thoroughly fulfilled that goal and that we’ll continue that goal and add some cool things into the mix this next year.”

Kwame added, “In the words of the great poet Aubrey Graham, a.k.a. Drake, ‘More life, more love, more everything.’ Just living our lives in abundance, trying to create more, have more focus, make more money, everything that gives our life more opportunity.” He continued, “I love options. We love options, so we want to give ourselves as many options as we possibly can as we continue to move forward in this marriage journey,” he continues. “In that way, it helps us to know what we can do. Those options could be stay in Seattle or it could be move somewhere else, and all that comes with giving ourselves more options and more opportunities.”

Kwame and Chelsea also confirmed that they had discussed moving out of Seattle, where they first met. “Just willingness together,” she said. “If I was like, ‘Kwame, what about this place?’ Last year, he’d be like, ‘Absolutely not. We’re never moving there.’ And it’s been a beautiful journey, even just understanding one another and now he’s like, ‘Oh, we’ll consider it. Let’s talk more about it.’”

She continued, “It’s a different experience in where we’re at, understanding each other. I think obviously it takes a long time to get to know a human. I think a whole lifetime. But what we knew about one another when we got married, it’s just so much deeper now. So I think that is a great blessing and is a really good thing that we have going for us.”

Chelsea also recalled her firsts with Kwame after after filming on Love Is Blind Season 4 ended. “I remember for ‘After the Altar’ sending pictures and videos to a producer about all the holidays we got to do,” said Chelsea, revealing that she joined the casting team for Love Is Blind. “I remember being like, ‘It’s our first Halloween, it’s our first Thanksgiving, it’s our first Christmas, our first birthdays.’ It was just a series of these exciting moments that you don’t think about when you’re so focused in [the moment].”

She continued, “All these beautiful, wonderful memories and times for us to create together appeared in life and it was so fun. It was really, really cool to build traditions and go on trips and [learn] what does Christmas mean for us as a family and together? … It was just the everyday experiences together, living life with each other.”

Kwame added, “I concur. We went to two of our individual favorite artists concerts and really got to enjoy and something that the other person enjoys. We went to Alicia Keys for her, that’s one of her favorite artists. And then we went to Drake for me, he’s one of my favorite artists. And so yeah, moments of taking things that we individually love and collaborating and creating that beautiful unison within our loves.”

Zack and Bliss (Season 4)

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 4, which filmed in Seattle, Washington. Zack—a criminal defense attorney—and Bliss—a senior program manager—were one of three couples who got married in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale in May 2022, along with Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin; and Tiffany Pennywell and Breett Brown.

Zack and Bliss are still together as of writing this. In an interview with People in September 2023, Bliss revealed that she gave up her pets—a dog named Asher and a cat named Blythe—because of Zack’s severe allergies around the animals. “It was really hard,” Bliss said. “I would not have done this for anyone else. These animals are like my children. And I think that just speaks to how much I really love and care for Zack. I think I just had hope and faith in the universe or whatever, that they were going to be able to come back to us.”

She continued, “We had to make a lot of big sacrifices for each other in our short marriage so far. I think him going through the physical aspect of having to get shots twice a week for long, long periods of time, and then me having to give up my animals, I think that was a really big, beautiful bonding moment for us, and learning that that’s what a relationship is about, not only compromises in the small ways with chores or whatever, but the big things.”

Zack added, “Everybody has different levels of connections with their animals, but Bliss truly loves Asher and Blythe like children.” He continued, “I’ve always loved animals, but I’ve also always been allergic to basically everything that had fur, so I’ve always had to kind of keep my distance. So it’s really been a growing experience for me, and learning what that means to be an animal parent, not an animal owner… And there’s a real difference.”

Zack, who sought out an allergy specialist to help him undergo immunotherapy, also explained how he and Bliss came to the decision for her to give up her pets. “It affected Bliss being separated from them for so long that it was so important to me that we get them back to her, and that we can do it obviously safely,” he said. “So we kind of tested it out. We had made a couple visits, and I was gauging where my allergies were and where the reactions were. And we got to a point where I felt like, okay, we can do this.” Zack continued, “She’s so much more happy with them. That was my big motivation … I was willing, whatever we had to do to get them back.”

Bliss also told People at the time her and Zack’s future plans as a couple. “Hopefully [we’ll be] buying a home sometime soon,” Bliss said. “And we traveled so much, and we definitely want to continue traveling together and just growing together and experiencing life and having fun.”

Lydia and Milton (Season 5)

Lydia Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson IV met and got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 5, which filmed in Houston, Texas. Lydia—a geologist from Houston—and Milton—a petroleum engineer also from Houston—were the only couple to get married in the Love Is Bind season 5 finale in June 2022.

Lydia and Milton are still together as of writing this. In an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2023, Lydia explained why she believed she and Milton were the only couple to get married from Love Is Blind Season 5. “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling awesome. I think that it’s the closure that we needed from all this chaos and to actually get our happy ending to a long and tumultuous story,” she said. “Our relationship surpassed any obstacles and I think it speaks to both of our characters and our relationship. We were able to deal with all that and ended up being stronger and more in love than ever. Milton’s my person, so I am happy, I’m thriving. I feel so good about everything in terms of my marriage. I chose the perfect person for me and I am proud of myself for that and for being able to recognize where in the dating scene I was going wrong and actually landing my husband. That is something that’s not small.”

She also explained how her relationship with Milton’s family has become better since filming on Love Is Blind Season 5 ended. “They are my support system. They are the ones, besides my own family, who are constantly there for me. His mom has become my second mom. We were on the phone the other day for an hour and a half and I was like, “Oh my god, this is a lot,” and she was just being my support. It feels so good because right now my husband is in Long Beach, he’s not in Houston, so we have been traveling back and forth. When he’s not here in Houston, I have them and they are amazing,” she said. “They’re my family. I never got a bad feeling about meeting them. I never got that vibe or had that perception. I think their worries and concerns were granted. If you’re not in the whole experiment, there are a lot of questions to be asked and rightfully so. Right now, I love all of them: My sister-in-law, my mother-in-law, my pops. I call him ‘pops.’ I love them all for who they are. Right now they’re calling me like, Lydia, who do we need to fight?”

Lydia also responded to criticism over her and Milton’s relationship, especially after her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Uche Okoroha, on Love Is Blind Season 5. “People have a lot of time on their hands, let me tell you. People can say whatever they want to say. I don’t judge them,” she said. “They’re forming opinions based on a five-minute conversation because that’s what they saw, but they don’t know me. I know myself. I know who I am, my family and friends know who I am, and that’s all I care about, really. People really feel the need to go on social media and bully.”

She continued, “The other day, I had a situation with a comment where it said something like, ‘Please take her out of this planet.’ I’m like, you don’t know me and I am not this bad person. Actually, I think it speaks more to my fellow castmates who are trying to not respect what we were instructed to do than me and how I’m acting. I’m trying to keep my composure in all of this. I am not interested in the drama. I’m not interested in the negative aspects of it. I’m choosing to remember the experience in a positive light because I ended with the best outcome I could: my husband.”

