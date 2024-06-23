Love and belonging: Lansing Pride fills Old Town Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People from across Michigan came to Old Town on Saturday to celebrate the city’s third annual Pride festival.

More than 170 vendors lined the streets, with a beer tent, entertainment, food and more. Lansing Pride officials said they’re looking to offer a sense of community, love and belonging to all in the Capital region.

People from across Michigan came to Lansing on June 22, 2024, for the third annual Lansing Pride. (WLNS)

Fifty-five years after the Stonewall Uprising in New York City gave rise to Pride Month, organizers say they’re continuing to battle for equality.

“We still have a ton of rights and acknowledgment to fight for, but it’s just incredible that we have this space and this community to come together and celebrate…enjoy and love and get to lift each other up and just get to be ourselves,” said Huntar Martin, who’s on the Lansing Pride Board of Directors.

Ben Dowd, President of the Lansing Pride Association, said nearly 10,000 people attended in 2023.

