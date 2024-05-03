‘Lovable’ pup rescued from dog fighting helped other animals. Then came more good news

A “lovable” dog helped baby animals at a Florida shelter — but the good news didn’t stop there.

“He was showered with love and treats from our staff,” the Titusville shelter wrote May 1 in a Facebook post. “He then ended the day being ADOPTED!!”

The facility — the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Brevard — said Doug started his next chapter after he got a rough start to life. He came to the shelter April 1 after he was part of a federal dog fighting case.

“Despite the unknown hardships he faced in his first four years of life, Doug is the true definition of a survivor,” the shelter wrote.

After he was rescued, Doug became known for being friendly, playful and having a love for snuggling. He also got a chance to help other animals, the shelter wrote on social media and in an email to McClatchy News.

“Doug donated blood to help kittens in need,” the SPCA wrote. “Yes, you read that right! This lovable pup rolled up his sleeves (or rather, offered up his paw) to help his fellow kitten residents.”

The shelter, which keeps getting new intakes this kitten season, said “Doug donated blood so our medical team could make a serum to help the kittens heal and get on the road to recovery.”

Doug later was adopted, and his story brought joy to several people who commented on the shelter’s Facebook post.

“Great job Doug, a real hero deserves a life. Live the best one with your new family,” one comment read.

”Yay!!! Doug !!! Our hero!!! Happy life Doug !!!!,” another comment read.

For its part, the shelter wrote: “It’s truly heartwarming and rewarding for our staff who get to witness dogs who’ve conquered unimaginable challenges become cherished members of loving families.”

Titusville is a roughly 40-mile drive east from Orlando.

