Shoppers say this tank 'hangs so perfectly and hides all flaws' — and it's down to $16

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is this "the perfect tank" for summer? Amazon shoppers say so! (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

Take a look at the hardest-working top on Amazon. More than 12,000 positive reviewers have raved about this “perfect tank” and here’s why: It’s as soft as pajamas. It’s flowy yet tailored. It’s universally flattering (no muffin top here!). It comes in 36 colors. And your bra doesn’t even peek through the arm holes.

Can it get any better? Yes, it can. The LouKeith Halter Tank is also on sale right now — for just $16. It’s easy to see why everyone is smitten.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$16 $20 at Amazon

The LouKeith Halter tank is about to become your go-to spring and summer top — just add a cozy cardigan if it gets chilly and you're set. It’s made of 95 percent cotton (the other five percent is spandex for a touch of stretch), so it’s lightweight and breathable. This tank is a no-sweat-stain zone!

Invest in this LouKeith tank in a bunch of colors and patterns and you’ll always have the ideal thing to grab when you’re too lethargic to put an outfit together. The fabric is comfy, the fit is a dream and the look is utterly chic.

The LouKeith Halter Tank comes in patterns, bright solid colors and neutrals. (Photo: Amazon)

“Got belly ‘curves’? This is the top to buy!” gushed one fan. “This truly is a flattering top! I'm 5'1" and have a little extra around my waist, and this hangs so perfectly and hides all flaws…[it] has a slight swing to it, which makes it even more pretty. I ordered the light blue/aqua and received loads of compliments as well as people asking if I lost weight.”

Another impressed shopper wrote: “[I] really liked how it fit on my shoulders. I'm more of an apple/upside-down-triangle shape with my shoulders as the widest part of me. I felt like this was really flattering and the material is really soft. I'm planning on tucking this under skirts for a bodysuit type look. Excited to wear it and will probably order more!”

Story continues

“I have a really hard time finding shirts that fit me since having a baby and a C-section, not to mention ones that are long enough to cover the evidence of that. This top, however, did all that and then some!” wrote a pleased customer. “I highly recommend that anyone on the fence just go for it! I'm purchasing a couple more as we speak; great price for what you're getting.”

The LouKeith Halter Tank is as soft as pajamas, say customers. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers are also impressed with all the ways they can style the LouKeith Halter Tank. “So cute and can easily dress it up and down!,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I bought it in three colors, and they are true to the picture. The material is soft and flowy...wear it with a cardigan, jeans and sandals for the office,” another chimed in.

“Really cute little black tank. I purchased it to wear under a blouse or blazer and it's perfect for that or to wear by itself,” another stylish shopper wrote. “It's lightweight enough to deal with the extra material and it lays flat. I especially like the smaller arm hole. It's flattering on my lower arms...I'm ordering a couple more in different colors. Definitely two thumbs up!”

Just $16 each for these dream tops! (Photo: Amazon)

The versatility of the LouKeith Halter Tank truly makes it the secret weapon of your wardrobe. Because not only do you have these amazingly cozy and lightweight tops to wear every day (obviously you need them in several colors!), but you can also pair the tops with slacks and skirts of all kinds. You can dress up the tank with a sparkly necklace or dangling earrings, or literally throw it on with jeans, sneakers and a hoodie and run your weekend errands.

The LouKeith Halter Tank makes it so that you don’t have to put effort into looking and feeling great this summer — and, again, only $16! So which colors are you getting? Black? White? Gotta get coral...but that Hawaiian floral pattern is so tropical! It's so hard to choose just one...

$16 $20 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.