Louisville law firm offers free name-change clinic to area residents, LGBTQ+ community

In celebration and support of Kentucky's LGBTQ+ community, a local law firm is offering a free name-change clinic for those "seeking to align their legal identities with their true selves" on Saturday, July 13.

According to a news release from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, the national firm's Louisville office, in collaboration with the University of Louisville Lambda Law Caucus, Louisville Pride Foundation and other organizations, is offering area residents and LGBTQ+ identifying individuals assistance in navigating legal name changes.

Attendees will get free consultations and hands-on assistance to file proper legal forms as well as representation from volunteer attorneys during court proceedings.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13 at 1244 S. 3rd St. To register and learn more, click here.

