Louisiana woman turns hobby of crocheting macrame cord baskets turns into business

Kim Schroll of Cloutierville sells baskets crocheted with macrame cord at the Cabrini Farmers Market.

Kim Schroll of Cloutierville fell in love with some baskets she saw on Esty. But she didn’t want to pay the shipping cost to buy them. So, she did the next best thing and learned how to make them.

“I just printed free patterns and I just learned how to do it myself,” said Schroll, owner of Cane River Baskets. “And now I've got four huge boxes full of baskets.”

The baskets are crocheted using macrame cord, which is stiff.

“I use a small needle, a hook, so they come out real tight and stiff and helps them stand up,” she explained.

Schroll crochets the baskets at night after everyone in her house has gone to bed.

“And I just make different ones. What I think people would like,” she said. “I had a nice young pregnant lady come and ask me to make some big ones, so I made her about five different ones for her to choose from. And she took them all, so I don’t have any big ones.”

The young woman also bought some smaller baskets with a larger loop handle that Schroll said could hold baby wipes or powder.

“Just whatever and hang it by the baby bed so it makes it a little easier to know where everything is so you’re not looking,” she said. “I have tons hanging in my house. They’re all over the place in my house.”

There are hanging baskets on the wall in her laundry room above her deep freezer.

“I have from these kind of sporadically placed,” she said, holding a smaller basket. “And I just put anything. My husband hands me something and he goes, ‘Don't lose this.’ I put in here. So that way he goes, “Where's that thing I handed you?’ It’s in the basket.”

After everyone in her house has gone to sleep, Kim Schroll said she stays up to crochet baskets with macrame cord.

One of her friends, Lisa Ross of Alexandria, came to the booth, hugged and greeted her.

“What is all this? What are you all doing?” said Ross.

“These are my baskets. I make these baskets now,” replied Schroll.

“For what?” Ross asked. “They're beautiful.”

“For anything and everything,” Schroll told her.

“They're just the most beautiful thing I've seen,” said Ross. “They’re so nice.”

Schroll picked one up to tell Ross about different uses for it.

“You can put this one in the kitchen and put your kitchen utensils in it,” she said. “I have these in the bathroom with cotton balls. I make the little one smaller for Q-tips. You can just do anything. Potpourri, plants. I mean, it's just endless. Everybody needs them.”

“I love them,” said Ross. “This takes a lot of work.”

“I can make this one in 30 minutes watching TV,” Schroll told her.

One basket that Schroll is very proud of is a crotched catfish basket that she made for her daughter-in-law's cats after seeing a picture of one.

"Then I made a couple and then they started selling and so now I need to make some more,” said Schroll.

Her next project is going to be crocheting Moses baskets.

“A lady had asked me. Her daughter is fixing to have twins and she wanted two of them,” said Schroll.

After crocheting every night, she ended up having a lot of them that she put away in boxes. She figured that she had to do something with them.

“My husband’s like, ‘What are we going to do with all these boxes?’” she said.

So she started selling them a little over a month ago. She sold some at Kent House Plantation and at Little Eva Plantation back in April.

She doesn’t sell them online because it costs a lot to ship items. Nor does she have a Facebook page for her business.

Schroll sells her baskets at the Cabrini Farmers Market located at 2211 Texas Avenue in the St. Francis Cabrini Church parking lot. The market is open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. every Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Louisiana woman turns crocheting macrame cord baskets into business