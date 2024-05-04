Louisiana Key Academy sheds light on dyslexia, breaks down education barriers

Several weeks ago, I wrote a column about dyslexia and the fact that it is very often misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all, especially in poor and minority students. I also wrote about Louisiana Key Academy in Shreveport, and how it was bringing hope to the education landscape in Shreveport.

As I stated then, the school has a steadfast commitment to addressing the needs of young people with dyslexia. The school is building a reputation and stands as a testament to the transformative power of specialized education and intervention.

By providing a nurturing environment tailored to the unique strengths and challenges of dyslexic learners, the Louisiana Key Academy is not only breaking down barriers but also fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.

I have learned a lot about dyslexia over these past weeks, including the fact that it is more prevalent than any of us really know. Dyslexia presents unique challenges, and It is often misunderstood and overlooked. It is not merely a matter of swapping letters or fumbling over words; dyslexia is a language processing disorder that goes through various facets of an individual’s life.

I have also learned over this short period of time that it is a lifelong condition that can cast a shadow over fundamental aspects of cognition. Memory can become difficult, recollection is a constant struggle, thoughts and tasks can become jumbled up and confusing.

Despite its prevalence and profound impact, dyslexia remains shrouded in misconceptions, often failing to receive the attention and resources it warrants.

The response I received from the column has been both heartening and sobering at the same time. So many of the emails I received came from people who said that they either knew someone with it or that there is someone in their family who suffers from the disability.

In that column, I wrote about the Louisiana Key Academy, and how it had opened in Broadmoor at the recently closed Arthur Circle Elementary school. The school is being led by a wonderful educator by the name of Pam Barker, who is the principal. It is a labor of love for her, and she is committed to the students. Her passion for the students is very evident.

Over the last several weeks, I have had the privilege of touring the school and visiting individual classrooms. It was a great experience for me, and it highlighted the importance of the work that is going on at the school. I saw firsthand how effective the school is, and the difference it is making in the lives of the children.

The education of young people has always been important to me. I was one of those parents who believed that the more you know the further you can go in this world. I didn’t just want that for my children, but for all children, which is why it is very important to me that we as citizens understand the effects of dyslexia on society. It is huge and we are just beginning to understand the societal ramifications of the disability.

The journey to establishing the Louisiana Key Academy has not been without its challenges. Across Louisiana, dyslexia remains a largely misunderstood and overlooked condition, leaving countless children struggling in silence.

In Shreveport, where educational disparities are particularly pronounced, the need for specialized support for dyslexic students was glaring. Recognizing this urgent need, a group of education advocates, led by Dr. Laura Cassidy and others like Wayne and Ellen Brown, and Dr. Rozema, and others, embarked on a mission to create a school tailored to the unique needs of dyslexic learner

The Louisiana Key Academy is not just a school; it is a catalyst for change. By raising awareness about dyslexia and advocating for early intervention, the academy is breaking down barriers to learning and fostering a more inclusive educational landscape in Shreveport.

Through outreach programs and community partnerships, along with projects like the give for good program, the academy seeks to reach families who may be unaware of dyslexia and provide them with the resources and support they need to help their children thrive.

Today, the Louisiana Key Academy stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in education. By providing a nurturing and inclusive environment, the academy empowers dyslexic students to thrive academically and unlock their full potential.

Through specialized instruction, innovative teaching methods, and individualized support, students at the academy gain the tools they need to succeed in reading, writing, and comprehension.

The impact of the Louisiana Key Academy extends far beyond its walls. With a school already established in Baton Rouge and plans underway for a module in Ruston, the academy is poised to touch the lives of even more dyslexic students across Louisiana. By bringing attention to dyslexia and championing the rights of dyslexic learners, the academy is paving the way for a brighter future for all children, regardless of their learning differences.

As the Louisiana Key Academy continues to grow and evolve, I am optimistic about its mission to empower dyslexic students, equip families with knowledge and resources, and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable education system. In doing so, the academy is not only transforming individual lives but also reshaping the educational landscape of Louisiana. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana Key Academy sheds light on dyslexia, breaks down education barriers