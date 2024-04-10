Louise Carroll: What goes up must come down

There is a law of nature that says, “What goes up must come down.”

Like all laws of nature, it’s true and unbendable. I need to vent about the “down” and this is my chance.

First, I was on top of the world in Tampa, Florida for my granddaughter Kate’s wedding and my whole family was there except for my son-in-law who had to keep the home fires burning.

The wedding was in the Aquarium’s courtyard with perfect weather and right on the bay. It was beautiful.

As soon as the ceremony was over, waiters appeared with trays of appetizers that were delicious. Eventually, I had to wave them away so I would be able to enjoy the wedding feast. We ate in a huge tiki hut just a few yards from the water and watched the children wading and playing in the water.

Idyllic! But what goes up, must come down. I was way, way up there.

When I got home, still glowing from all the love, food and fun, I tried to turn on my computer. Nothing happened. Ever happen to you? If so, you understand my frustration. I will spare you all the details of banging my head on the wall, demanding that the unresponsive machine come to life and do what it was supposed to do.

When none of that worked, I got help. The good news is that I had Carbonite that put my decades of writing, addresses, pictures and all my other necessary and superfluous collection back on my new computer.

It was all in there, but getting to it and using it was like trying to swim in a pool of cold chocolate syrup.

Every day was filled with more frustrations and challenges. It was like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube.

Having to learn a whole new computer system to do my writing with the additional challenge of being visually impaired gave me what my Granny called, “a case of the whips and jingles.” It was not a pretty sight.

My old computer system, may she rest in peace since I forgave her for letting me down, was 10 years old. In the electronics world, 10 years might as well be 100. Like a six-year-old child transported to a land where I didn’t know the language I muddled my way along the cyber trail.

You don’t need to know how many times I screamed, moaned, growled and complained. I would rather you think of me as calmly meeting each obstacle and smiling confidently as I solved the problem. You need a great imagination to do that.

Every event is an opportunity to learn and from my experience. I learned that nothing can erase happy memories. I’m still glowing from having time with my family.

I always knew how connected we all are to our electronic devices and, of course, I know that they don’t care a smidge. But I still felt betrayed.

I got over it. I’m still working on learning all the new stuff and trying to enjoy the challenge.

In a short time, I will be comfortable with the new electronics and I will forget all the anxiety and frustration, but I will not forget the joy of being with my family at the wedding and all the love we shared.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Louise Carroll: What goes up must come down