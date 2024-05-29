Louise Carroll: All bees are important

“To be, or not to be, that is the question,” Hamlet asked in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

That was Hamlet’s question; my question is “Is it a bee or not a bee?”

Kathy Phillips and I were talking about spring and flowers and all things blooming bright and beautiful.

Kathy said she didn’t clean out her pollinator garden because bees hibernate in the stems of dead plants and in the ground. Say what?

A conversation ensued. My husband was a beekeeper who had a passion for his hobby and shared a lot of his knowledge with me, so I’m certain bees don’t live in dead flower stems or the ground. Those mean little yellow jackets live in the ground and they are vicious, and bumble bees, the gentle giants, live in the ground but not honey bees, which to me are bees.

We agreed to disagree but I had to have the last word so I looked it up.

Kathy was right. (I hate it when that happens.) Native bees do indeed hibernate in dead plant stems and in the ground. Did you know that? It was news to me, but I soon learned that these solitary bees are the heroes of pollination.

Native bees do not live in hives and do not produce honey; that’s the job of the honey bees who live in hives. Native bees use the pollen and nectar for food and while they are doing that it is estimated that they pollinate 80% of flowering plants around the world. They are an unappreciated treasure.

Most native bees are solitary and do not nest in colonies and 70% of native bees nest in the ground and 30% nest in cavities such as hollow stems. I now consider Kathy the native bee guru and I’m trying to spread the word. Leave all those unsightly dead stems alone until spring is full-fledged. Don’t dig up the flower beds until it is time to plant. Leaving the leaves helps to provide insulation and shelter for many species including overwintering queen bumble bees and many butterflies and moths use leaf litter for winter protection of eggs, caterpillars, chrysalises or adults. Be a champion for our native bees. Hey! They were here first.

Native bees have always been here, but in 1622 European settlers brought honeybee hives to Virginia. By 1639, colonies of honey bees were found throughout the woods in Massachusetts migrating swarms brought honey bees to Connecticut and Pennsylvania by the mid-1650s.

Is it a bee or not a bee? It’s a bee whether it lives in a hive, in the ground or in a plant stem. It is a bee and all bees have important roles to play in the environment.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Carroll: All bees are important