Louis Vuitton Taps New K-pop Group RIIZE as House Ambassadors

Louis Vuitton continues to fuel the K-pop x luxury fashion crossover, as it just announced Korean boy band RIIZE as its newest House ambassadors.

One of the newer groups to make their K-pop debut, RIIZE formed in September this year and already, have been dubbed pioneers of the genre of "Emotional Pop." In their new roles as LV ambassadors, which include Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton, the group will embark on an "exciting collaborative journey," according to the house.

"Their comfortable and liberating fashion choices have already piqued interest in the fashion world, and they are eagerly anticipating future collaborations and adventures with Louis Vuitton," says the official release. The group will also be representing the label at key events like Fashion Week, alongside debuting its latest releases at public appearances.

RIIZE's appointment follows a slew of luxury x K-pop ambassadorships, including Cartier and BTS' V, Loewe and NCT's Taeyong, Dior and BTS' Jimin and Versace's recent team-up with Stray Kids' Hyunjin.

