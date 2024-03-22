Louis Vuitton Hosts Spring 2024 Capsule Collection Launch Party With Tyler, The Creator

Louis Vuitton celebrated the launch of its spring 2024 men’s capsule collection, in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator, with a party on Thursday at the brand’s men’s store location on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests included Donald Glover, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Jaden Smith, Peso Pluma, Julez Smith Jr., Cam Hicks, Paul Downs, Lionel Boyce, A$AP Nast and Travis Bennett, among others.

Jaden Smith (L) and Donald Glover at the Louis Vuitton spring 24 capsule collection opening party, which was held in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator, on March 21 in Los Angeles. Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Transforming the Rodeo Drive men’s store with inspiration from the branding aesthetics of Tyler, The Creator’s album visuals in combination with Louis Vuitton’s house codes, the setting was reimagined to include lively springtime colorways, textures and motifs. Among the mid-air propeller plane and soap box derby car derived from the iconized Louis Vuitton trunk, the space was adorned with an oversized Airedale Terrier statue measuring approximately 15 feet tall.

The Louis Vuitton spring 24 capsule collection opening party, in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator on March 21 in Los Angeles. Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Louis Vuitton’s men’s spring 2024 collection includes accessories, jewelry, leather goods, sporting goods, ready-to-wear pieces, shoes and travel items. Merging Tyler, The Creator’s easily recognizable branding with Louis Vuitton’s classic design staples, the collection is expressed in trans-seasonal silhouettes that reflect the colors, weather and activities associated with spring.

The Louis Vuitton spring 24 capsule collection opening party, in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator on March 21 in Los Angeles. Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Throughout the past several years, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with various other creatives on product releases that went beyond the brand’s typical design aesthetic. Some of the brand’s most popular partnerships include a 2003 collaboration with Takashi Murakami, a 2017 collaboration with Jeff Koons, and a 2017 collaboration with Supreme.

Tyler, The Creator has been involved in the fashion industry for several years. In 2011 and 2017 the star established street-wear brand Golf Wang and luxury brand Le Fleur, respectively. Additionally, Tyler, The Creator has had collaborative relationships with several brands, including Converse and Vans, that resulted in unique new footwear styles that embellished that brand’s signature silhouettes with the star’s creative vision.

