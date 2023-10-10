Louis Vuitton Explores the Different Sides of Paris in FW23 Campaign

For its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, Louis Vuitton brings four different yet equally powerful women together, showcasing many sides of Paris through their unique lenses.

Featuring house ambassadors and actors Hoyeon, Deepika Padukone, Elaine Zhong and Léa Seydoux, each woman explores the rich culture of the capital, embodying the innate sense of adventure they all share, while staying true to their own version of femininity. The GO-14 and Capucines handbags take center stage as the former's stitching mirrors the intricate latticework of Paris' architecture and pays tribute to the brand's signature trunks, utilizing its malletage design.

Hoyeon travels to the Pont Alexandre III on her bicycle, carrying the chic quilted GO-14 in tow as a crossbody. Elsewhere, Deepika Padukone stands as tall as the Eiffel Tower on the rooftop of the Palais Galliera, wearing the same bag, but opting for an icy white shade and handheld styling. Meanwhile, French actor Léa Seydoux takes a hold of the angular and structured Capucine in an oxblood hue, whereas Elaine Zhong lounges in Palais Galliera's courtyard with a crisp and clean white version, evoking the house's quintessional savoir-faire or whimsical grace.

Take a look at Louis Vuitton's FW23 campaign in the gallery above and shop the handbags on the brand's online store.