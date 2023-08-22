Louis Vuitton Announces Stray Kids' Felix as Its Newest Ambassador

Louis Vuitton just announced Stray Kids member Felix as its new House ambassador.

The South Korean rapper recently attended the brand's Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear show in Seoul alongside the Cruise 2024 show in Italy and was dressed by LV for the band's Lollapalooza performance in Paris. As a result, the relationship between Felix and the Maison is one that's been slowly building for some time.

"I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador. I discovered Felix when I presented my Prefall collection in Seoul. It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented, I love his energy, his unique personality and his audacious sense of style," says Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director of Women's Collections.

It's not yet known how the ambassador title will manifest, but we expect to see the K-pop star in attendance at more of Louis Vuitton's shows, alongside making multiple appearances in future campaigns. The new appointment continues to signify the growing relationship between K-pop and luxury fashion, following on from BTS' J-Hope starring in LV campaigns to BLACKPINK's Jisoo teaming up with Dior.

