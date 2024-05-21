Lost Mickey ears at Disney? Missing a souvenir you bought? It might be at this store

Have you ever gone to Walt Disney World only to get home and realize you lost something at the parks?

With a little pixie dust, there’s still hope you can be reunited with the item. You’ll just have to check some central Florida thrift shops.

Walt Disney World keeps lost and found items for about three months and then everything is donated to local charities. Some of the charities, like the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida, have thrift stores where they sell the goods.

Everything from Mickey ears to stuffed animals to clothing is sold to the public once it’s gone unclaimed in Disney’s lost and found. Even if you haven't lost an item, this is the place to go to stock up on Disney merch for a fraction of the price.

Where are Disney’s lost and found items taken?

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida Thrift Store in Winter Park. About once every three month the store gets a shipment of lost and found items from Walt Disney World.

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida Thrift Store is located on State Road 436 in Winter Park.

About every three months the store gets a shipment containing lost and found items from Walt Disney World. There’s usually lots of branded Disney items in there, but the shipment can contain anything park goers may have lost on property, which can include brand new items purchased from one of the Disney Springs stores.

“A lot of items are brand new things people purchased in Disney parks, they leave them somewhere in a bag and they don’t claim them,” said Betsy Owens, Vice President of Marketing & Community Relations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida. “We’ve gotten brand new Oakley sunglasses with the tags on them.”

Tips for shopping Disney’s lost and found items

Be ready.

Most of the Disney-branded merchandise sells out quickly once it is brought to the Boys & Girls Club thrift store.

The store’s employees update a Facebook page regularly. They post when shipments arrive from Disney and when they have sales on certain items.

Where does the money from purchased lost and found items go?

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida Thrift Store helps support 12,000 children in the area. That includes youth from Brevard, Seminole Osceola, Lake and Orange counties.

“Disney is a huge supporter of the Boys & Girls Club,” Owens said. “We are fortunate to be one of the local charities that they are extremely generous to. This is just a small fraction of their overall support.”

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Disney's lost and found items go to this central Florida thrift store