Los Angeles Is a City of Enlightenment — Here's How to Find Your Way

A magical, mystical tour of Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Riverbank

Los Angeles used to be a punchline for its obsession with all things woo-woo. (They don’t call it the City of Angels for nothing.) But as self-care and personal enlightenment have become legitimate wellness pursuits, L.A. now stands out as a destination for spiritual seekers. Yes, you can align your chakras, cleanse your negative energy, and get a psychic tune-up all in the same day. Heading to L.A. for a stay? Here's our curated list of cosmic things to do on the West Coast.

Consult a West Coast witch.

Amanda Yates Garcia, a second-generation witch who goes by the Oracle of Los Angeles, started reading tarot cards at age 11. Her approach to intuitive counseling is life coach meets mystic, with a side of practical magic. She may use tarot, runes, or pendulums during an hour-long meeting to discuss your current situation. (She pulled a "High Priestess" card in my tarot reading and told me I was at the height of my power.) In-person readings are available, but Zoom is preferred; each session costs $200.

Siri Kaur

Align your chakras at Spellbound Sky.

For almost two decades, Spellbound Sky in Silver Lake has been the go-to esoteric emporium for crystals, minerals, potions, ritual candles, tarot cards, and healing jewelry. Opened by two former fashion designers, the vibe is avant-garde occult. Stones, crystals, and obelisks are grouped according to color with pithy descriptions of their beneficial properties.

Smile for an aura portrait at Sacred Light.

If your eyes are the windows to your soul, your aura is a mirror to your energy. At Sacred Light, a metaphysical boutique, you can pose for an aura portrait that divines the vibrational colors correlating to your chakras. Using hand sensors that measure acupressure points, the aura camera translates physiological metrics into vibrant halos. Each photo ($55) comes with a color key.

Courtesy of Henno House

Savor a sound bath at Riverbank.

Designed for gatherings and healing treatments, Riverbank is a sanctuary you might easily miss if you aren't being, well, mindful. The airy space on Pico Boulevard in central L.A. offers every flavor of enlightenment, from conscious dating workshops to breath work. I suggest a reiki session with Henno House's Brendon Henderson, who studied the practice in Japan and uses tuning forks and light touch to soothe the body. He also hosts monthly sound baths. Prices vary, from $44 for a group sound bath to $177 for a private reiki session.

Courtesy of Surya Spa

Explore ayurvedic healing at Surya.

Enter Santa Monica spa Surya and you’re immediately transported with a sensorial overload: the spicy scent of turmeric, the soft sound of chanting, and the sweet taste of banana bread offered upon arrival. Options abound, too: See ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer for a holistic consult on how to improve your diet, sleep, and mindset; experience a four-handed abhyanga massage with herb-infused oils; or indulge in an udvartana body scrub using organic coffee. Treatments and consultations start at $205.

Courtesy of Acu Intuit

Get a psychic facial with intuitive acupuncture.

Blame a lack of qi — or your life force, according to traditional Chinese medicine — if your skin looks dull. (Jet lag certainly doesn’t help.) Gianna de la Torre of AcuIntuit can assist. The intuitive licensed acupuncturist and cofounder of skincare/gua sha line Wildling uses microneedles to spur circulation and collagen production. The 90-minute facial acupuncture session ($325) includes sound therapy, gua sha, and cranial massage. Also, consider the regular acupuncture session that comes with an energy reading and cleansing ($250).

Stroll a lake shrine at the Self-Realization Fellowship.

Opened in 1950 by guru Paramahansa Yogananda, this 10-acre spiritual oasis known as theSelf-Realization Fellowship couldn’t be more peaceful. You can join a daily group meditation, stroll the perimeter of the spring-fed lake with its resident swans, admire the open-air Golden Lotus Temple, and take a moment to reflect at the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial, which contains a portion of the leader's ashes. Be sure to allow time to visit the gift shop for beautifully crafted Indian imports. Entry is free with a reservation.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.