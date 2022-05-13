Lori Harvey says she gained 'relationship weight' when she first started dating Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey shared her diet and workout regimen on TikTok. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lori Harvey has spilled the tea on her famous Met Gala abs.

The model and founder of SKN by LH shared the details of the intense workout regimen she used to lose her "relationship weight" in a TikTok on Friday.

The 25-year-old previously mentioned the buzzy workout during an interview at the Met Gala. When asked about the secret to her defined abs, she responded, "Pilates." This quote has become a frequently used sound on TikTok, with many users rushing to try out the core-focused workout following her comment.

Harvey cheekily acknowledged the uptick in Pilates content at the beginning of her TikTok before diving into the workout routine and diet she followed to get her physique.

"Everybody's been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK," she said, referring to her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

"So I've been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I've done it for a few years, but I've been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days," she said of doubling up her workouts. "So, what I would do was, I was in a calorie deficit. I think I was consuming maybe 1,200 calories in a day, max. And I wasn't on like a specific eating regimen. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs."

Some commenters were surprised to hear just how much the model cut back in efforts to lose weight.

“Please don't eat as low as 1200 calories guys,” commented one user.

"Idk about 1200 girl," wrote another.

Harvey went on to explain that it was not Pilates alone that got her back to her pre-MBJ weight.

"I had this sprint interval circuit that I would do; so I would do Pilates in the morning and then I would leave there and sometimes I would directly go to the gym and hop on the treadmill for 30 minutes and it's a specific sprint interval workout I did, so if you guys want that I'll give it to you later. So then I would do that or I would also like to do like a hike or I would go run the stairs, just some type of cardio. That’s how you drop," she said, referring to the fat-burning effect associated with cardio workouts. "Pilates alone is not going to make you lose weight. It’s just going to give you long lean muscles. So yeah, that's how I did it."

The specific form of Pilates the model swears by is known as reformer Pilates. The majority of the workout takes place on a raised machine, which uses springs to provide variable resistance for low-impact strength training.

Those who want to train like Harvey may be in for quite the wait.

The studio she attends, Forma Pilates in West Hollywood, is one of the most exclusive Pilates studios around and boasts an elite clientele of celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and more.

The studio was founded by Liana Levi and referred to by the Wall Street Journal as "The Pilates Class You'll Probably Never Get Into," and operates on a referral-only system.

