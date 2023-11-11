Lori Harvey Brings The Drama in Crocodile-Embossed Tom Ford Gladiator Sandals

Lori Harvey attended the star-studded Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023, held on Friday in Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton.

During the celebratory gala, SZA received The Big Femme Energy Award, Teyana Taylor received the Visionary Award, Brandy was honored with the Muse Award, Flo Milli received the Bloom Award and Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie received the My Sister’s Keeper Award. Other award recipients included production duo Nova Wav and rapper Monaleo.

Lori Harvey attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on Nov. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. WireImage

For the occasion, Harvey strapped into a pair of Tom Ford Stamped Crocodile gladiator sandals crafted of shiny animalistic crocodile-embossed black leather that offered the pair an interesting and textural touch. Retailing for $2,190, the strappy style was comprised of open almond-shaped toes, 4-inch stiletto heels, shiny gold buckle closures, black leather lining and leather soles featuring Tom Ford’s logo.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s shoes. WireImage

Tom Ford Stamped Crocodile leather gladiator sandals. Tom Ford

Accompanying her designer heels, Harvey sported a coordinating shiny black patent leather dress comprised of a collared neckline, silver hardware, pocket detailing and a form-fitted bodice and skirt. The garment was belted and accompanied by a variety of gold jewelry including a statement-making necklace and dazzling studs. The social media star wore her dark tresses slicked back and out of her face, gathered into a flattering bun.

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections trendy and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike.

Lori Harvey attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on Nov. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. WireImage

Harvey’s modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The star has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

