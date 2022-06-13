A bottle of this anti-aging serum is sold every 60 seconds — and it's on sale for $13
Since it’s online debut, L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5 percent Hyaluronic Acid serum has been selling like hotcakes—it’s the number one serum in America, according to the brand! Better yet, the best-selling serum is on sale for $11 off —that's close to an unbelievable 50 percent discount.
At $13 (marked down from $24), the affordable anti-aging serum has already amassed thousands of positive reviews. Plus, a bottle of the stuff is sold every single minute.
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This superstar serum has been shown to replenish moisture for plumped, youthfully supple skin in as little as one week, says the brand.
Amazon reviewers are big fans, where the product gets 4.4 out of 5 stars.
“When I first started dating my boyfriend he asked me ‘What happened under your eye? Did you have an injury as a kid?’ NOPE. That was just a deep wrinkle,” one shopper recalled. “So I figured I needed to do something about it and thought I would try this. With just ONE use, the deep wrinkle under to eye was already significantly less visible. I am in love with this product. I've only been using it for a few days but I can already see the difference in my appearance and lines under and around my eyes. I highly recommend to anyone!”
“I feel I look 5 years younger,” another chimed in. “My complexion is incredible. Can't imagine going without this product ever again.”
This top-rated bestseller is backed by dermatologists, too. “[It] was clinically tested for both stability and effectiveness,” NYC dermatologist Joshua Zeichner tells Yahoo Lifestyle. He served on the external advisory panel of dermatologists who had access to the development and research of the serum and validated L’Oreal’s claims.
So what makes L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5 percent Hyaluronic Acid serum such a skincare standout? Its main ingredient. “Hyaluronic acid is a humectant ingredient that pulls in hydration to the skin to plump and moisturize,” explains Zeichner. “It acts like a sponge and can bind to 1000 times its weight in water.”
Zeichner calls the hydrating active ingredient the “ultimate multitasker in skincare,” adding that improved hydration results in the minimized appearance of fine lines and a boost of radiance, too. All it takes is a few drops in the morning and night, he says.
The best part is that L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5 percent Hyaluronic Acid serum is suitable for all skin types. “It can be used across all skin types, even in those with sensitive skin,” he says, adding that those with dry or dull skin will reap those hydrating benefits as well.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia Class F20 Series 24-inch HD Fire TV, $100 with on-page coupon (was $170), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
P-Jing 120-inch Projection Movie Screen, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Samsung A550 A Series Sound Bar, $158 (was $278), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Apple AirPods, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $24 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $161 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook 4, $127 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $409 (was $499), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, $46 (was $60), amazon.com
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Puetz Handheld Steam Cleaner, $49 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, $249 (was $350), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $117 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $27 (was $47), amazon.com
Omystyle Purse Organizer Insert for Handbag, Medium, $13 (was $29), amazon.com
Travando Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip, $22.50 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Loose Casual Maxi Dress, $33 with on-page coupon (was $53), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $28 with on-page coupon (was $41), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ultrean Air Fryer, $50 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
Crock-Pot 3.5-quart Casserole Manual Slow Cooker, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $13 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $20 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $180 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Pura D'Or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $36 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen, $16.50 (was $20), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
3M Patch Plus Primer 4-in-1 2-pack, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
LuxClub's 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack, $26 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $27.50 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $9 (was $34), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Advanced 16-4-8 Balanced NPK Lawn Food Quality Liquid Fertilizer, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Sun Joe TJ604E 16-inch 13.5-Amp Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Outland Living Rectangle Plastic Planter Box 4-pack, $61 (was $110), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $17 (was $33), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.