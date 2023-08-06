A bottle of this anti-aging serum is sold every 60 seconds — and it's only $19

Since its online debut, L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5 percent Hyaluronic Acid Serum has been selling like hotcakes — it’s the number one serum in America, according to the brand. Better yet, the best-selling serum is now only $19. This affordable anti-aging product has already amassed tens of thousands of positive reviews. Plus, a bottle of the stuff is sold every single minute.

Amazon reviewers are big fans, giving the product an overall 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“When I first started dating my boyfriend he asked me ‘What happened under your eye? Did you have an injury as a kid?’ NOPE. That was just a deep wrinkle,” one shopper recalled. “So I figured I needed to do something about it and thought I would try this. With just ONE use, the deep wrinkle under to eye was already significantly less visible. I am in love with this product. I've only been using it for a few days but I can already see the difference in my appearance and lines under and around my eyes. I highly recommend to anyone!”

“I feel I look 5 years younger,” another chimed in. “My complexion is incredible. Can't imagine going without this product ever again.”

There does seem to be a dash of magic in every bottle of L'Oreal. (Photo: Amazon)

This top-rated bestseller is backed by dermatologists, too. “[It] was clinically tested for both stability and effectiveness,” NYC dermatologist Joshua Zeichner tells Yahoo Lifestyle. He served on the external advisory panel of dermatologists who had access to the development and research of the serum and validated L’Oreal’s claims.

So what makes L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5 percent Hyaluronic Acid serum such a skincare standout? Its main ingredient. “Hyaluronic acid is a humectant ingredient that pulls in hydration to the skin to plump and moisturize,” explains Zeichner. “It acts like a sponge and can bind to 1000 times its weight in water.”

Zeichner calls the hydrating active ingredient the “ultimate multitasker in skincare,” adding that improved hydration results in the minimized appearance of fine lines and a boost of radiance, too. All it takes is a few drops in the morning and night, he says.

The best part is that L’Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5 percent Hyaluronic Acid serum is suitable for all skin types. “It can be used across all skin types, even in those with sensitive skin,” he says, adding that those with dry or dull skin will reap those hydrating benefits as well.

