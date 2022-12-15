'I look 10 years younger': Eva Longoria and 5,000+ shoppers swear by this eye cream — and it's 40% off
The anti-aging skincare game can be exhausting and expensive. If you'd rather skip the trial-and-error of pricey creams that promise to work magic on your skin, listen up. We found an affordable anti-aging powerhouse formulated to reduce puffiness and wrinkles that's on sale for over 40% off. It's the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, loved by the ageless L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria, and it's down to just $16 right now on Amazon.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Expertly formulated to hydrate the skin while working to reduce wrinkles over time, the brand claims you can see firmer, brighter skin in just one week. Too good to be true? Not according to the 5,000+ five-star reviewers on Amazon. "I saw results in 2 days," one shopper shared. "Puffiness, wrinkles gone!"
The anti-aging eye cream boasts an impressive assortment of active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C. One happy shopper said their skin is now "clear of any spots and wrinkles." "Great product," they said. "It took a few months but at 69, I look 10 years or more younger."
Some fans have seen such success with this "eye wrinkle magic" they use it outside of the eye area, too. "I even use it around my mouth for fine lines," one five-star reviewer shared. "It's GREAT!!!"
Beyond its incredible formula, the container itself also aids in keeping the wrinkles away. It dispenses via a cooling, angled applicator, so you get the soothing benefits with no pulling or tugging on the delicate area around your eyes. "I love the applicator because it is cold and refreshing and I think pulls less at sensitive eye area," a happy shopper said.
It's the perfect time to treat yourself to a gift like this for the holidays! You're worth it.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered with fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. You’ll find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. On AOL, you'll find for gift ideas for seniors shopping for moms, dads, teens and toddlers.
Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty
Kitsch Brunette Spiral Hair Ties, 8-piece$8$9Save $1
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush$9$11Save $2
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver$25$35Save $10 with coupon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer$7$11Save $4
Style
Syrinx High Waisted Leggings$14$17Save $3
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket$35$65Save $30
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper$60
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Sleeveless Fleece Vest$14$25Save $11