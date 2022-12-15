'I look 10 years younger': Eva Longoria and 5,000+ shoppers swear by this eye cream — and it's 40% off

The anti-aging skincare game can be exhausting and expensive. If you'd rather skip the trial-and-error of pricey creams that promise to work magic on your skin, listen up. We found an affordable anti-aging powerhouse formulated to reduce puffiness and wrinkles that's on sale for over 40% off. It's the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, loved by the ageless L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria, and it's down to just $16 right now on Amazon.

Expertly formulated to hydrate the skin while working to reduce wrinkles over time, the brand claims you can see firmer, brighter skin in just one week. Too good to be true? Not according to the 5,000+ five-star reviewers on Amazon. "I saw results in 2 days," one shopper shared. "Puffiness, wrinkles gone!"

The anti-aging eye cream boasts an impressive assortment of active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C. One happy shopper said their skin is now "clear of any spots and wrinkles." "Great product," they said. "It took a few months but at 69, I look 10 years or more younger."

L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria loves the Revitalift line. (Photos: Getty and Amazon)

Some fans have seen such success with this "eye wrinkle magic" they use it outside of the eye area, too. "I even use it around my mouth for fine lines," one five-star reviewer shared. "It's GREAT!!!"

Beyond its incredible formula, the container itself also aids in keeping the wrinkles away. It dispenses via a cooling, angled applicator, so you get the soothing benefits with no pulling or tugging on the delicate area around your eyes. "I love the applicator because it is cold and refreshing and I think pulls less at sensitive eye area," a happy shopper said.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

