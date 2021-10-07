Save nearly 35 percent off mega-popular skincare products from L'Oreal Paris and Garnier at Amazon — just for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stock up on top-rated skincare, at a solid discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Crepey skin, fine lines, wrinkles...they happen to everyone. But the right skincare can help minimize the risk you'll experience them, or at least help stave them off until well in the future. Naturally, you need the right products to help you get smooth, supple skin, but they tend to cost a decent amount.

Well, not today. Amazon has slashed prices up to 35 percent on a slew of fan-favorite products from L'Oreal Paris, Garnier and more, so you can stock up and save big on all your skincare needs. Don't miss these deals.

Give your eyes a much-needed boost. (Photo: Amazon)

A good eye cream can help banish fine lines and wrinkles, and L'Oreal Eye Defense has an army of loyal fans who swear this stuff really works. The fragrance-free anti-aging cream is specially formulated with caffeine and hyaluronic acid to add moisture to the delicate skin around your eyes. Once it goes to work, this cream will reduce puffy eyes, smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and even tackle those pesky dark circles. "I had low expectations of this eye cream because its the price. I had been contemplating buying a $90 cream, but thought I'd try a cheaper one first. I've only been using it a week, and I'm very pleasantly surprised how well it's working already! I'm hoping it continues to get better. It makes turning 40 this year more tolerable," a satisfied customer said.

$9 $14 at Amazon

It removes waterproof makeup with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

Solid skincare starts with having clean skin. Enter Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water. This gentle cleanser helps lift away makeup around your eye area, skin and lips, leaving everything feeling soft and dry. It's easy to use: Just apply it to a cotton wipe and swipe off dirt and makeup from your day. Easy-peasy. "I recently switched to waterproof mascara because I got sick of washable mascara leaving flakes all over my cheeks," a five-star fan said. "I tried a couple of waterproof-makeup removers and even plain coconut oil, but nothing completely removed it from my lashes. This micellar water removes it without scrubbing, and it doesn't sting my eyes at all."

Story continues

$10 $14 at Amazon

Fine lines and wrinkles don't stand a chance. (Photo: Amazon)

There's a reason why so many people rave about L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Retinol Serum: The anti-aging moisturizer easily goes to work, taking out fine lines and wrinkles. All you have to do is apply it! This night serum contains retinol to help reduce wrinkles — even deep ones — while you sleep. The serum is also infused with soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to moisturize your skin over time. "It's surprisingly powerful for the price!" one happy customer said. "I'm hooked on this on day 2! My lines are plumped and starting to disappear," a fellow fan said.

$23 $29 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

