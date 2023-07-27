Shoppers in their 60s and 70s say their secret to looking younger is this $9 collagen cream

When it comes to antiaging treatments, you typically have to use multiple products to target different skin issues. Some work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while others can help smooth and firm sagging skin, or keep it hydrated and glowing. While you can continue to play whack-a-mole and shell out umpteen dollars for a slew of serums and creams, thousands of skin-care junkies say you need only one: L'Oreal Collagen Moisturizer, which they call a “miracle in a jar.” Even better, it’s on sale for just $9 (down from $11).

The fast-acting face cream is packed with powerful ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, leaving you with a glowing complexion. This noncomedogenic moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on even the most sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

This hearty face cream helps restore the skin's "cushion" overnight. In a consumer study, shoppers said their skin looked smoother after just one week, and they felt their fine lines and wrinkles minimized in appearance after just four weeks.

An effective antiaging cream for less than $10? Yes, please! (Photo: Amazon)

So it’s no wonder that multitudes of Amazon shoppers are fans of the fast-acting collagen cream. “This moisturizer absorbs well and makes my skin feel young and healthy,” said one nearly 60-year-old shopper.

“This is a fantastic cream. It is very lightweight yet lasts the entire day. Just a dab is all that is needed. I have been using it for at least 10 years and I am always asked what is the secret to no wrinkles at 69 years old,” raved a smitten senior.

Even octogenarians are singing its praises: "I have used this moisturizer for, what seems like forever. I'm now in my mid-80s and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is, and I tell them about this moisturizer.”

And if these glowing reviews still haven’t convinced you, another shopper says it's so effective, they called it their “holy grail.” Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop this miraculous anti-ager while it’s marked down to just $9.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

