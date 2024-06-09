Loons-themed playground to open at St. Paul's Allianz Field this month

Crews are putting the finishing touches on a playground at Minnesota United Village in St. Paul, expected to open this month.

The playground, which includes swings, slides and inclusive play structures aimed at children of all abilities, is themed after the Minnesota United soccer team, also known as the Loons, and located on the east side of Allianz Field. Crews planted trees at the site this week, but still need to finish installing lighting and a decorative fence before the playground can open, Mike Hahm, a project consultant, said Sunday.

Giant loon sculpture landing late-summer

In recent days, dirt has been visibly moving at the corner of University and Snelling avenues to construct a one-acre public park, the focal point of which will be a 33-foot loon sculpture, expected to be installed late-summer, Hahm said.

The sculpture was commissioned by the McGuire Family Foundation. Dr. Bill McGuire, is the managing partner of Minnesota United and the lead developer for the "Super Block" surrounding Allianz Field.

Its creator is Andy Scott, the designer of the "The Kelpies," a landmark near Falkirk, Scotland that depicts two horse heads. The sculpture was initially expected to be installed in early summer.

Neighbors have been awaiting development surrounding Allianz Field since the stadium's completion in 2019.

Earlier this year, McGuire acknowledged in an interview with the Star Tribune that plans for the site were more modest than previously proposed, citing the global pandemic and 2020′s unrest as factors. He said that as public amenities, the sculpture and playground are designed to attract people to the area.

Construction on hotel, restaurants, other amenities could start in 2025

Apart from the sculpture park and playground, the first phase of the site's redevelopment plan includes an approximately 158-room hotel with a parking garage, a four-story commercial office and retail building and two pavilion-style restaurants — and the public infrastructure needed to support them, according to documents from the developer.

Hahm said developers are working to complete final development agreement details with St. Paul and finalize project financing. If those things go according to plan, construction could start in late 2024, with increasing activity in 2025.