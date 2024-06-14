Loon's Nest Coffee Shop to open in Carlton

Jun. 14—CARLTON — Just in time for summer, Carlton is getting a new coffee and ice cream shop.

Lynsee Wanous, of Esko, and her fiance, Nick Kuras, are opening the Loon's Nest Coffee Shop on Tuesday, June 18, at the location of the former Red Dog Drive-Thru downtown, 100 Third St.

Wanous chose to open her business in Carlton because she is incredibly partial to the town and community. She hopes to make the Loon's Nest another community staple, where people can stop to get a coffee or ice cream and expect to see some friendly faces.

"I just love serving people, giving them food and making them happy," Wanous said. "That's just what I love to do."

Continuing in its predecessor's tradition, the

Loon's Nest Coffee Shop

will serve ice cream and coffee. However, Wanous will partner with new vendors to give her coffee shop a new, fresh feel.

Loon's Nest will serve ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, a company based in Madison, Wisconsin, and coffee from Driven Coffee Roasters, a coffee roastery out of the Twin Cities.

As Wanous, a self-described "avid coffee lover," designs the new menu, she is drawing inspiration from surrounding landmarks and naming her specialty coffee drinks names like "Munger," after the Willard Munger State Trail, and the "Swinging Bridge," after the iconic bridge at Jay Cooke State Park.

The coffee shop can accommodate both vehicles and foot traffic. Because of the shop's location downtown and close proximity to the local park, Munger Trail and Jay Cooke State Park, Wanous is preparing for a busy summer.

"I think it's just going to be a fun place to come to," she said. "We have the chairs to lounge in. Or walk around, take your kids to the park and swing by after."

Wanous, a family consumer science teacher at Cloquet Middle School, said this will be her first venture as a business owner.

Even though Wanous will keep her job as a school teacher, she plans to operate the Loon's Nest year-round. During the summer, she hopes to serve the coffee and ice cream crowds from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. She plans to scale back hours during the school year to handle the weekday coffee rush and the weekends.

Wanous and her fiance will work at the Loon's Nest with their three kids and some of her past students.