All the Looks From the Emmys Red Carpet
The SAG-AFTRA strike pushed the 2023 Emmys, originally slotted for September, into the beginning months of the 2024 award season. Television’s biggest stars, however, made the most of the delay sartorially. See what everyone wore, from Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez to The White Lotus cast, in the slides ahead.
Jeremy Allen White
In bespoke Giorgio Armani.
Kathryn Hahn
In Dior Haute Couture and Sophie Bille Brahe.
Juno Temple
In Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Jason Sudeikis
Ke Huy Quan
Anthony Carrigan
Amy Poehler
In Simon G jewelry.
Brian Cox
Natasha Lyonne
In Schiaparelli.
Bella Ramsey
In custom Prada and Sydney Evan jewelry.
Suki Waterhouse
In Valentino.
Jenna Ortega
In Dior Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Kirsten Dunst
In Chanel.
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson
Taraji P. Henson
In custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Simon G jewelry.
James Marsden
In Canali and Christian Louboutin with an OMEGA timepiece.
Ellen Pompeo
In Monique Lhuillier and REZA jewelry.
Elizabeth Debicki
In Dior Haute Couture.
Sarah Snook
In Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.
Jessica Chastain
In custom Gucci & REZA jewelry.
Joel McHale
Donald Glover
In Bode and Cartier jewelry.
Seth Meyers
Colman Domingo
In Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin shoes, REZA jewelry, and an OMEGA timepiece.
Meghann Fahy
In custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry
Lizzy Caplan
In Dior and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Sportmax dress and Pomellato jewelry
Nicholas Braun
In Dior Men.
Charlie Puth
In Christian Louboutin and REZA jewelry.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In custom Greta Constantine.
Henry Winkler
Bill Hader
In Dior Men with an OMEGA timepiece.
Selena Gomez
In Oscar de la Renta, Tyler Ellis bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Phil Dunster
In custom Fendi with an OMEGA timepiece.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kardashian in Simon G jewelry. Barker in Jimmy Choo shoes.
Rachel Brosnahan
In custom Versace, Rainbow K, Suzanne Kalan, &Yvonne Léo jewelry.
Jennifer Coolidge
In Etro.
Aubrey Plaza
In Loewe, Alexandre Birman shoes, and EFFY jewelry.
Simona Tabasco
In Marni.
Isssa Rae
In Pamella Roland and Mach & Mach bag.
Hannah Waddingham
In custom Marchesa dress and jewelry, Nina shoes.
Ariana DeBose
In an OMEGA timepiece.
Ayo Edebiri
In Louis Vuitton and Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Priscilla Presley
In Chanel and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Ali Wong
In Louis Vuitton.
Riley Keough
In Chanel.
Lisa Ann Walter
In Greta Constantine.
Camila Morrone
In Atelier Versace and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Christina Ricci
In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Katherine Heigl
In custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
Luke Kirby
Niecy Nash-Betts
Claire Danes
In vintage Balmain.
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
James Lance
Quinta Brunson
In Christian Dior couture, Christian Louboutin shoes, and De Beers jewelry.
Tyler James Williams
In custom Dolce & Gabbana and Cartier jewelry.
Padma Lakshmi
In Marchesa.
Dominique Fishback
In custom Miu Miu and Graziela Gems jewelry.
Joel Kim Booster
In Todd Snyder, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.
Jesse Eisenberg
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Joy Sunday
In Safiyaa, Jimmy Choo shoes, Alexis Bittar, Lionheart, and Ritique jewelry.
Sophie Thatcher
In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Adam Brody
In Jimmy Choo shoes.
Emma Brooks McAllister
In Do Long.
Laverne Cox
In vintage Mugler with Dena Kemp & Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
Stephen Manas
Kit Hoover
Zanna Roberts Rassi
In Dolce & Gabbana and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
