All the Looks From the Emmys Red Carpet

The SAG-AFTRA strike pushed the 2023 Emmys, originally slotted for September, into the beginning months of the 2024 award season. Television’s biggest stars, however, made the most of the delay sartorially. See what everyone wore, from Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez to The White Lotus cast, in the slides ahead.

Jeremy Allen White

In bespoke Giorgio Armani.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

In Dior Haute Couture and Sophie Bille Brahe.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Juno Temple

In Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Amy Poehler

In Simon G jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Brian Cox

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

In Schiaparelli.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

In custom Prada and Sydney Evan jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

In Valentino.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Dior Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

In Chanel.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

In custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Simon G jewelry.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

James Marsden

In Canali and Christian Louboutin with an OMEGA timepiece.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

In Monique Lhuillier and REZA jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

In Dior Haute Couture.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Sarah Snook

In Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In custom Gucci & REZA jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Joel McHale

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Bode and Cartier jewelry.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Seth Meyers

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin shoes, REZA jewelry, and an OMEGA timepiece.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

In custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

In Dior and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Sportmax dress and Pomellato jewelry

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

In Dior Men.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Charlie Puth

In Christian Louboutin and REZA jewelry.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In custom Greta Constantine.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Henry Winkler

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Bill Hader

In Dior Men with an OMEGA timepiece.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta, Tyler Ellis bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Phil Dunster

In custom Fendi with an OMEGA timepiece.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kardashian in Simon G jewelry. Barker in Jimmy Choo shoes.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In custom Versace, Rainbow K, Suzanne Kalan, &Yvonne Léo jewelry.



Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

In Etro.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

In Loewe, Alexandre Birman shoes, and EFFY jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

In Marni.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Isssa Rae

In Pamella Roland and Mach & Mach bag.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

In custom Marchesa dress and jewelry, Nina shoes.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In an OMEGA timepiece.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In Louis Vuitton and Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

In Chanel and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Ali Wong

In Louis Vuitton.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

In Greta Constantine.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Camila Morrone

In Atelier Versace and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Christina Ricci

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

In custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Luke Kirby

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Claire Danes

In vintage Balmain.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

James Lance

FREDERIC J. BROWN - Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

In Christian Dior couture, Christian Louboutin shoes, and De Beers jewelry.

FREDERIC J. BROWN - Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

In custom Dolce & Gabbana and Cartier jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

In Marchesa.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

In custom Miu Miu and Graziela Gems jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Joel Kim Booster

In Todd Snyder, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Joy Sunday

In Safiyaa, Jimmy Choo shoes, Alexis Bittar, Lionheart, and Ritique jewelry.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Adam Brody

In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Emma Brooks McAllister

In Do Long.

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Laverne Cox

In vintage Mugler with Dena Kemp & Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Stephen Manas

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Kit Hoover

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

In Dolce & Gabbana and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Jay L. Clendenin - Getty Images

