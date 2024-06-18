Looking for ways to cool down in Mississippi? Try one of these 5 water parks

Mississippi has plenty of water parks, both natural and manmade for anyone looking for a place to cool down this summer.

Here are our top five picks for manmade water parks in the state.

Guests at Gulf Islands Water Park enjoy a ride on one of the many water slides at the Gulfport park.

Geyser Falls

Geyser Falls Water Park in Philadelphia has been around more than 20 years and is one of the oldest in the state. The water park is operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. It features water slides, an area for small children, a wave pool, lazy river, cabanas and more.

Season tickets and day passes are available. Single-day admission is $37 Sundays through Fridays and $47 on Saturdays. For more information, visit geyserfalls.com or call 601-389-3100.

The park is located at 209 Black Jack Road No. 7746 in Philadelphia.

Grand Paradise

Grand Paradise Water Park in Collins features seven acres of slides and other water features as well as areas to get out of the sun and watch the fun. The park has a fast-food restaurant for dining on-site.

Season tickets and day passes are available. Single-day admission ranges from $21 to $32 per person, depending on height and age. Active-duty military rate is $22. For more information, visit grandparadisewaterpark.com or call 601-765-8118.

The water park is located at 50 Grandview Drive in Collins.

Gulf Islands

Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport is adjacent to the Harrison County Sportsplex near Interstate 10 and Canal Road. The park features slides, rides and pools in addition to a food area with burgers, pizzas and a sweet shop.

Season tickets and day passes are available. Single-day passes are $48 for people 42 inches or taller and $30 for people under 42 inches. For more information, visit gulfislandswaterpark.com or call 228-328-1266.

The park is located at 17200 16th St. in Gulfport.

Buccaneer Bay

Buccaneer Bay Water Park in Waveland is operated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, so is the only public facility on the list. It features water slides, a lazy river, wave pool and more. There are snack bars, cabanas and other amenities at the facility.

Day rates are $19 per person for those 48 inches or taller and $13 per person for people under 48 inches. For more information, visit mdwfp.com/parks-destinations/state-parks/buccaneer/waterpark or call 228-467-3822.

The water park is located at 1150 South Beach Blvd. in Waveland.

Serengeti Springs Water Park features nine water slides, two bucket dump stations, water-play areas and more.

Serengeti Springs

Serengeti Springs Water Park in Hattiesburg is the newest water park on the list. It features nine water slides, dump buckets, a lazy river, a swim-up bar and more. Concessions, cabanas and other amenities are available for purchase or rent.

Season tickets are sold out for the 2024 season, but day passes are still available. Friday through Sunday admission is $30 per person at the gate or $28 per person if purchased online. Monday through Thursday admission is $25 per person at the gate at $23 per person if purchased online. For more information, visit serengetispringsms.com or call 601-602-5777.

The park is at 1700 Hardy St. in Hattiesburg.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Five Mississippi water parks to try this summer