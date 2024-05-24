Looking for a summer getaway? Check out these cheap airfare deals from Milwaukee

Looking to get away this summer from Milwaukee, but don’t want to break the bank? You aren't alone — and here's a little bit of help.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found some of the best deals for flights to vacation-worthy destinations from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Whether you’re looking to hit up the coasts or stay in the region, there’s something for almost any travel desire.

All the flights we found are nonstop, meaning you won’t have to deal with layovers, and are under $300. A handful are below $200, meaning you can get out of town (relatively) cheaply. Most of the trips we found are between six and seven days, though we made an exception for shorter trips to some destinations where the deal was too good not to note.

It’s worth noting that many of the deals relied on leaving mid-week and returning early the next, so be sure to double-check dates and find the best that work for you. Also note that prices are subject to change — at times, quickly.

Keep an eye out on the Journal Sentinel website as well, as the airport is regularly announcing new flights. Just in the last month, there’ve been new flights from Frontier Airlines and announcements of winter flights from Sun Country Airlines.

You can find a full list of new nonstop flights here and the entire list on the airport’s website:

Top summer destinations from late July to early August:

New York City: JetBlue Airways, $186 from July 24 to July 30

Orlando: Spirit Airlines, $170 from July 31 to Aug. 6

Las Vegas: Spirit Airlines, $129 from July 24 to July 30

Denver: Frontier Airlines, $98 from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7

Minneapolis-St. Paul: Sun Country Airlines, $98 from July 26 to Aug. 1

Kansas City: Southwest Airlines, $232 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Washington D.C.: Southwest Airlines, $231 from July 24 to July 31

Phoenix: American Airlines, $259 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

All flights found on Google Flights and then verified on airline websites. Prices are current as May 24.

If these prices don’t strike your fancy, it might be worth taking a staycation and looking at the Journal Sentinel’s 100 Objects list. It's a list curating the 100 signature objects in the city. It provides a good blueprint to re-acquaint or discover parts of the city that you might have missed.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here's a list of Milwaukee cheap airfare deals for summer flights