Looking for summer fun in Guernsey County? Here's a look at your options

Summer has arrived and that means the kids are home and ready for fun. Here are a few ideas to help keep them entertained right here in our backyard.

Swimming pools

There are several area swimming pools to beat the heat in this summer. Prices and times vary, so be sure to call ahead to confirm. You can also visit www.poolsafely.gov for ways to stay safe and enjoy the water this summer.

Swim at the Cambridge City Pool, located at 1101 McFarland Drive or head to the Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center to enjoy either the indoor or outdoor pool.

Area pools provide a cool retreat from the heat of summer.

Just outside of the Noble County Fairgrounds is the Happy Time Pool, with it's snack stand and zero-entry side for the little ones. The Seneca Splash Pad is scheduled to be open this July or visit the New Concord Pool for only $5.

Public parks

Southeastern Ohio is known for its wild spaces, so let them run free at one of the area parks.

The Byesville Village Park offers an almost completely shaded playground as well as a disc golf course and a rentable shelter. Cambridge City Park is always brimming with activities, from people walking near the duck pond to American Legion ball games.

Let's not forget Salt Fork State Park, Ohio's largest state park. There are numerous trails for hiking, fishing, boating and other activities at the 17,229-acre park. Caldwell is home to Wolf Run State Park, which offers scenic vistas and a beach for swimming.

Smaller area parks that offer big fun are Lore City Park, located just beside the Great Guernsey Trail, and Barnesville City Park, which offers trails, playgrounds and a walking path around the lake.

Museums

Maybe you want to help avoid the summer slump, or maybe you just want to spend the day indoors. Guernsey County and the surrounding areas offer a plethora of museums and educational experiences.

The National Road and Zane Grey Museum, located off of Ohio 40 is a favorite for history buffs and field trips. View the full-size covered wagon and learn about the the National Road helped shape the area. The John and Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord showcases the Guernsey County native and offers the Space Days events on July 15 and 16.

Immerse yourself in the arts at the Zanesville Museum of Art and partake in their Sunday Funday adventures or relive the glory days of glass making at the National Museum of Cambridge Glass. If you're looking to get more hands-on learning, visit Roscoe Village and see the one-room schoolhouse, blacksmith and more.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Summer fun abounds in Guernsey County