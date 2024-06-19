Looking to stay cool during the heat wave? Try these 7 CT destinations

With the season’s first heat wave here to stay for the week, it’s important to stay cool.

Fortunately, Connecticut has got you covered.

Whether your AC is busted or you’re looking to get out of the house and have some fun, you have got choices on how to beat the heat. There are waterparks, beaches, lakes and more to take the whole family. Grab a refreshing pint or two at a local brewery. Check out the newest movies at a gloriously air conditioned theater. Visit one of the state’s myriad of museums or centers.

Top the day off with a frozen treat while you’re at it, too!

Chill at a movie (or two)

You’ve got your pick of the litter when it comes to films. There is Pixar’s Inside Out 2, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, The Garfield Movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Watchers, IF, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and more.

Check out your local theater and see what is playing.

CT could hit 102 this week. ‘Excessive heat watch’ through Friday, weather service says

Eat ice cream

These 25-plus Connecticut ice cream shops feature farm-fresh ingredients, crazy flavors and decadent toppings, and many offer vegan or dairy-free options. Cruise our list here.

Swing by the Science Center

The Connecticut Science Center always has a bunch to see and do with the whole family. Catch The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness (3D) or Butterfly Journey, two 45-minute movies for all ages.

You can also pick up tickets to their gala: Close Encounters of the STEM Kind to enjoy “out-of-this-world cocktails, a seated dinner (with mashed potatoes), music, live and silent auctions, and more in support of inspiring programs to meet the current and future STEM workforce needs,” per their website.

Find additional events on their Events page here.

Here’s a full list of museums you can check out as well.

Hit a splash pad

No matter where you live, there is probably a public splash pad nearby. Here’s where you can find the free water playgrounds in Greater Hartford.

Cool off with a local, craft beer

The list of breweries in Connecticut is a long one, but we’re making it our mission to get to all of them at least once. We imagine you’re determined to do the same. Check out what breweries are nearby here.

Beach, swimming hole or waterfall?

We expect the beaches to be packed, but if you insist, here are shoreline destinations you might want to check out. But if the beach is too daunting in 100 degree weather, you could check out one of these swimming holes or lakes!

Major water parks

Lake Compounce in Bristol lays claim to being Connecticut’s largest water park. Its Crocodile Cove has multiple wave pools, water slides and special areas designed for young children. The park also has a lake for swimming and boating.

Quassy in Middlebury also has a lake, and its Splash Away Bay Waterpark features slides, raft rides, tunnel twisters and more.

The Brownstone Adventure Sports Park in Portland has zip line rides that splash down into the water, swimming, snorkeling, cliff jumping, wakeboarding and kayaking.