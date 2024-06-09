Looking for something to do? Visit these offbeat places on Cape Cod

We all need a dose of weird now and then. It's a home remedy for the dreaded affliction known as Wicked Bored-itis, which can strike at any time, causing a lethargic state of debilitating melancholy. This can lead to chronic crankiness and endless hours spent sulking in a recliner, a condition known as glum-bum.

Luckily, Cape Cod is home to offbeat, oddball locations that are guaranteed to lift your spirits, or at least make you ask the eternal question: "what's the deal with that?" Soon your droopy mood will drop away and your light, informed banter will wow the crowd at your next swanky cocktail party.

So here we go with some great offbeat spots to explore around our glorious peninsula!

Remains of the "Ready Rooms" at the Sagamore Hill Historic Site, home to a coastal artillery installation during World War II.

Sagamore Hill Historic Site, Sandwich

While Scusset Beach State Reservation is better known for its sandy strand on Cape Cod Bay and the excellent fishing pier that extends into the Cape Cod Canal, it's also home to a trail that leads to the Sagamore Hill Historic Site, where a World War II era artillery installation kept watch over the canal. The big worry was German submarines and their threat to military and commercial shipping.

Two 155 mm guns graced the hilltop, nicknamed "Big Mary" and "Vicious Virgin." They had a range of about 20 miles, but were never fired at an enemy target. Today, you can see the remains of the "Ready Rooms," where ammunition was stored, and there's a fine view at the top of the trail.

Heading out into adventure on the path to Great Island in Sandwich.

Great Island, Sandwich

Sure, you've probably heard of Great Island in Wellfleet, an epic Cape Cod National Seashore trail that can run up to eight miles on a roundtrip journey. But did you know that there is also a Great Island in Sandwich? I've got to toss the Sandwich isle on this list because it is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited on Cape Cod.

Start with a visit to the Toolas Preserve in East Sandwich, where a small parking lot provides a base of operations for the short journey out to Great Island. After tooling around Toolas, walk down to the end of Great Island Road, where you will be greeted by an incredible marsh vista. A grassy path, formerly used by ox carts to harvest salt hay, takes you out to Great Island — and a little trail on the island lets you explore the interior.

Climbing Doane Rock in Eastham is a hoot as long as you keep safety in mind.

Doane Rock, Eastham

I was recently involved in a minor kerfuffle at Doane Rock, the Cape's largest glacial boulder, when I ran into a new sign that told visitors not to climb on the mega-pebble. But happily, the Cape Cod National Seashore said the sign was placed there in error and it was OK to carefully climb the rock. The sign has been covered up and will be removed, according to the Seashore.

So now there is nothing between you and a major life accomplishment: summiting Doane Rock! At approximately 18 feet tall, climbing the huge rock is not a good idea for teeny kids or folks with physical challenges or balance issues. But, if you can make it to the top, it presents one of the greatest photo ops on the Cape.

The Atwood-Higgins House on Bound Brook Island in Wellfleet.

Atwood-Higgins House, Wellfleet

Here's how the story starts, according to the National Park Service: "In 1920, George Higgins, a Brookline, Massachusetts, businessman, inherited his great grandparents’ home in a remote corner of Bound Brook Island in Wellfleet. The homestead included a 1730 Cape Cod-style house. Now known as the Atwood-Higgins House, it is one of the oldest in the region."

But Higgins didn't stop there. He assembled a collection of intriguing outbuildings, described by the park as "his sentimental vision of a colonial era homestead." This bucolic throwback, one of the most peaceful spots on the Cape, was donated to the Cape Cod National Seashore and you can walk the grounds and dream of simpler times.

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

