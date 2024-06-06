Looking for something fun this weekend? Baseball, food trucks and live music on the calendar.

Looking for something to do in Evansville this weekend? Check out our list of local events and activities.

Thursday

Burdette Park Storytimes

3 p.m., Burdette Park, 5301 Nurrenbern Road. Free.

EVPL and Burdette Park are hosting a series of weekly storytimes for children ages 5 and under at Anchor Playground near the park's main entrance. This event will feature stories, songs, and crafts.

D-Day Remembrance

4 to 7 p.m., 3001 Oaklyn Drive. Free.

This event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing during World War II with a documentary, refreshments and music of the era.

Wine Down to The Weekend

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. in Evansville. Free.

Enjoy a glass of wine or beer in the historic setting of the Reitz Home garden, veranda, and patio. This event will feature live entertainment from Smoke Rings.

Family Free Night

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., cMoe-Family Children's Museum of Evansville, 22 SE Fifth St. Free.

CMoe is hosting a free admission day for families to explore the museum. The last admission is at 7:30 p.m.

Evansville Otters

6:35 p.m., Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville. Tickets range from $7 to $14.

Cheer on the Evansville Otters during Thirsty Thursday and First Responder Night as they take on the Lake Erie Crushers.

"Wait ... What?" Show

7 p.m., Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, 100 Third Ave. in Jasper. Admission is $15.

The Dubois County Humane Society benefit show will feature multi-talented entertainer Erin Hill for a night of music and comedy.

Friday

Henderson Farmers Market

Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, Henderson Farmers Market, 381 Sam Ball Way Fairgrounds in Henderson. Free.

Discover fresh local produce, jams, meat, homegrown flowers, and baked goods every Friday and Saturday through October.

Food Truck Fridays

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., cMoe-Family Children's Museum of Evansville, 22 SE Fifth St.

Every Friday throughout the summer, cMoe is hosting food trucks on their Fifth Street Beach. This week will feature Toostuft and Kona Ice.

Haynie’s Corner First Friday

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Haynie’s Corner Arts District. Free.

The kickoff event for this family-friendly, monthly First Friday celebration will feature food trucks, live music, art, entertainment, and more. This month will feature a drag show at 6 p.m. for Pride.

Concerts on the Lawn

6 p.m., 3001 Oaklyn Drive. Free.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks to enjoy a performance by Angel Rhodes.

Evansville Otters

6:35 p.m., Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville. Tickets range from $7 to $14.

Join the Evansville Otters as they take on the Florence Y'alls during Princess Night, when everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite princesses, and meet some princess characters.

Saturday

Kitty Yoga

8 a.m., River Kitty City Cafe, 226 Main St. Tickets are $20.

Bring your yoga mat to stretch and relax with the kitties of the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Reservations can be made online at riverkittycatcafe.org/reservations.

Strawberry Festival

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Cottage, 6869 Kentucky 56 in Owensboro. Free.

The third-annual strawberry festival features live entertainment, games, over 120 artisan vendors, a dozen of food and strawberry food options, and more.

Evansville Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 815 John St. Free.

Shop from local vendors, food trucks and join the fun for this weekly market.

Franklin Street Bazaar

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along West Franklin Street. Free.

This weekly market on the lawn of the EVPL West Branch Library features hundreds of vendors from local farmers and producers to bakers to artists and craftsmen having pop-up shops for visitors to check out local products.

New Harmony Antique Show

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown New Harmony.

This show features everything from art and kitchenware to books and furniture. Fifty booths will be inside the Ribeyre Events Center and outside on Main Street. Certified appraiser George Higby will be there and attendees are invited to bring up to three items they'd wish to appraise at $5 per item.

Fun in the Family Garden

9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mesker Park Zoo, 1545 Mesker Park Drive. Free.

This educational event for the whole family will feature the Bird Olympics, where you can learn cool facts about a bird's wingspan and how much they eat.

Warrick County Pride Festival

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Old Lock & Dam, 525 Indiana 662 East in Newburgh. Free.

Warrick County Indiana Pride is hosting its third Pride Festival in Newburgh. The event will include vendors, food trucks, a drag show and live music.

Saturday Stories

10 a.m., Evansville Regional Airport, 7801 Bussing Drive. Free.

Storytime begins at 10 a.m. followed by arts and crafts for kids.

Kids Flea Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., cMoe-Family Children's Museum of Evansville, 22 SE Fifth St.

Support enterprising kids by shopping their handmade art, gently used toys, boys, baseball cards and more.

Mutts at Myriad

Noon to 3 p.m., Myriad Brewing Company, 8245 High Pointe Drive. Newburgh.

The Warrick Humane Society is teaming up with Myriad Brewing Company in Newburgh to host a charity event for the pups. There will be $10 photo sessions, $10 painting with your dog, pop-up shops, puppy cuddling and more.

West Side Nut Club Cruise-In

2 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Franklin Street. Free.

All makes and models of cars are welcome. Trophies will be presented for people's choice of the best car, the best truck, and the best bike.

Zoo Brew

4 to 8 p.m., Mesker Park Zoo, 1545 Mesker Park Drive. Tickets are $20 to $50.

This 21-and-over, after-hours event features multiple hang-out spaces, each with various drink samplings, food trucks, live music, yard games, and one of a kind spirit trail excursion through the Amazonia Rainforest and a penguin feeding and alcoholic shot.

Evansville Otters

Evansville Otters pitcher Justin Watland delivers a pitch to a Black Sox batter during their exhibition game at Bosse Field Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023.

6:35 p.m., Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville. Tickets range from $7 to $14.

Join the Evansville Otters as they take on the Florence Y'alls during Military Appreciation Night which will feature a jersey auction and postgame fireworks.

Sunday

Art In the Garden

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., SWIMGA Display Garden, 3501 E. Lloyd Expressway. Free.

Bring the family and your lawn chairs as you stroll through the garden while listening to the melodies of The Honey Vines, family activities, and visiting local artists' booths.

