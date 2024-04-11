Looking for something to do in the Freeport area? Here are 8 things this weekend

After Hours Murder Mystery

What: Join in a library-themed murder mystery program. Everyone is a suspect. The audience will write out their solution to the murder. Whoever is closest wins prize. Please register each person separately. There will be a (fake) murder, so not appropriate for young children.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Jazz night

What: The Groove Hotel will perform live.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12

Where: The Wagner House, 1 E. Spring St., Suite 4338, Freeport

Biscuits and Birth charts

What: Do you love Biscuits? Love astrology? Or just want to learn more? If you’ve been wondering what a birth chart even is, this is the perfect time to come to the shop. I’ll have some astrology cards to pull for fun. We’re going to have some biscuits and tea and talk about astrology. Limited space; please RSVP.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 12

Where: Rootz & Branchez, 101 W. Main St., Freeport

Cost: Free

Dueling pianos

What: Join us for Midwest Dueling Pianos. An opening act starts at 6 p.m. Dueling Pianos kicks off at 7 p.m. Light snacks available for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Masonic Temple, 305 W. Stephenson St., Freeport

Cost: $20

Aquin Catholic Schools Extravaganza

What: Father Michael Bolger is our honorary guest; we will be celebrating his accomplishments at Aquin Catholic Schools. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner from The Traveling Chef served at 6 p.m. Browse silent auction items before the live auction begins. End the night by dancing and enjoying the school community.

When: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Grand River Hall, 101 S. Liberty Ave., Freeport

Cost: $75; tables of 8 for $560

Cedarville Lions Club Health & Wellness Fair

What: Get free health screenings including: Vision, Hearing, Cholesterol, Blood Pressure and Diabetes. Free Zumba, Yoga and Fitness plus a free raffle. Games for the kids and a Car Seat Check-up by the Stephenson County Health Department.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Jane Addams Community Center, 430 W. Washington St., Cedarville

Cost: Free

Biscuits & sausage gravy breakfast

What: Our mission team at Dakota-Rock Grove United Methodist Church is hosting a Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast to benefit Adeline Christian Camp. The menu includes biscuits & sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit and pastries, juice and coffee.

When: 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Dakota-Rock Grove United Methodist Church, 120 S. Church St., Dakota

Cost: Freewill offering

Group bicycle ride

What: This local group ride is open for beginners and advanced cyclists. Meet at the Freeport Public Library shortly before the ride. We can enjoy a beverage at Capybara (inside the library) with a meet and greet, then do a fun ride at 1 p.m., essentially making a few loops through the downtown area, making a pit stop at the library. For anyone who's interested in riding further, we will continue riding along the Tutty's Crossing Connector Pathway to the Prairie Path towards Big Os and RockHollow, which mainly consists of packed gravel, then head back to the lLibrary to end the ride.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Coming next week

Monday Murders Book Club

What: A week's holiday in a luxurious Yorkshire time-share is just what Scotland Yard's Superintendent Duncan Kincaid needs. But the discovery of a body floating in the whirlpool bath ends his vacation before it's begun. One of his new acquaintances is dead; another is a killer. The stakes are raised when a second murder occurs, and Kincaid is in a determined hunt for a fiendish felon who enjoys homicide a bit too much. No registration; everyone is welcome. Pick up a copy of the book on the second floor of the library.

When: 1-2 p.m. Monday, April 15

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

Down Home Nutrition Grand Opening

What: Jennifer and Bryant (BJ) Baker fell in love with these products that helped them get healthier and lose more than 120 pounds and more than 100 inches together. Come meet them and learn more.

When: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, April 15

Where: Down Home Nutrition, 9426 W. Wagner Road, Lena

Asian spring rolls and potstickers

What: Learn to make spring rolls and potstickers, along with a sauce to dip them in. Each person will need to bring a medium mixing bowl, 9/10-inch cake pan, fork, chef knife, cutting board, rubber spatula, 12-oz. jar for sauce, a 9x9-inch square pan and a large dinner plate to take food home.

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16

Where: Generations Brewing, 1400 S. Adams Ave., Freeport

Cost: $45

Cooking with Josh

What: Chef Josh will walk you through making some Summer Shotguns (BBQ covered Bacon wrapped pasta with a meat and cheese filling), a no-mayo potato salad, no bake key lime, lemon poinsettia and a summer wine cocktail.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16

Where: The Muse on Cedar Creek, 395 W. Cedarville Road, Freeport

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 8 things to do this weekend in the Freeport area